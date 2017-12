Ken Drylie

A C-130 aircraft from the US Marine Corps’ Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352 (VMGR-352) practices touch and go landings at Fort Irwin’s Bicycle Lake Airfield Nov. 14. The squadron is part of the Marine Aircraft Group 11. The mission of MAG 11 is to provide offensive air support, anti-aircraft warfare, assault support, aerial reconnaissance and terminal area control of aircraft. The squadron is based at Miramar Marine Corps Air Station near San Diego, Calif.