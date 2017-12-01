High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

December 1, 2017
 

Fort Irwin Commissary Begins Accepting Military Star Card

By Jo Garrison
NTC / Fort Irwin PAO
Jo Garrison
The Fort Irwin commissary recently began accepting the Military Star Card as part of a new program rolling out this month across military installations.

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Fort Irwin’s commissary began accepting the Military Star card as a form of payment for groceries Nov. 8. The change is part of a pilot program allowing the use of the Military Star card at local commissaries on military installations that launched Oct. 3 at Fort Lee, Virginia.

“We look forward to this partnership,” said Eugene Davis, the Fort Irwin store director. “This is a really good thing for the commissary and a good thing for the Military Star cardholder because you are earning points while you buy your groceries.”

All registers at the Fort Irwin commissary will be accepting the Military Star card like any other credit card. However, cardholders cannot check balances or make payments on the card at the commissary.  By December, all 212 commissaries across the military are expected to be online to accept the Military Star card.

The Military Star card is a credit card accepted at all military exchanges, with 1.5 million cardholders.  Cardholders earn points per every dollar spent, which in turn earn them a $20 gift card in the mail after reaching 2,000 points.  At this time, the gift cards cannot be used at the commissary, but can be used at any exchange locations.

Using the Military Star card at locations like the commissary also benefits Morale, Welfare and Recreation.  MWR manages programs and services that support readiness and resilience for Soldiers and Families.  According to Bettina Ciciriello, Post Exchange main store manager at Fort Irwin, the “majority of the profit the PX makes goes back to MWR.”

Sign-up for the Military Star card can be done at any exchange location, and Fort Irwin’s Post Exchange representatives plan to set up a booth at the commissary to increase awareness of the card program.   

Acceptance of the Military Star card at the commissary is one of many changes underway as the store completes a major remodeling effort to offer better services to the community. Construction projects in the store are projected to be complete by Christmas, and the next step will be a complete reset of the store next spring.

For more information about Fort Irwin’s commissary, visit https://www.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations/fort-irwin. 



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

 

Follow us on Pinterest

 

Follow us on Pinterest:

High Desert Warrior Pinterest Page


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Directorate of Public Works

Fort Irwin Earns Federal Award for Water Conservation

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The U.S. Department of Energy recognized Fort Irwin’s water conservation program as one of the top in the federal government Nov. 2 by presenting installation representatives with a Federal Energy and W...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Jason Miller

Celebrating Thanksgiving at NTC

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Soldiers, family members and civilians joined installation senior leadership for a traditional Thanksgiving feast here, Nov. 24. National Training Center and Fort Irwin Commander, Brig. Gen. Jeff Broadwat...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Jo Garrison

Cultural Exhibition Celebrates Native American Heritage Month

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The sounds of the sacred drum and traditional Native American songs filled the Sandy Basin Community Center Nov. 8 for the annual Native American Heritage Month celebration hosted by the Fort Irwin Medica...
 
Full Story »

 