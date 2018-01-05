TRICARE News

Weed Army Community Hospital will be holding a community healthcare forum for all TRICARE beneficiaries in the conference room located at 390 North Loop, Jan. 17.

TRICARE beneficiaries across the board experienced significant changes to TRICARE beginning January 1.

These changes come with the enactment of a new law passed by Congress in December 2016 (the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017) along with a transition into the new regional TRICARE support contracts. Because the new contracts were already slated to begin January 2018, the Defense Health Agency timed the changes to the TRICARE structure to coincide with the changeover.

Keeping beneficiaries informed of these changes is an upmost priority for WACH, which is why a community healthcare forum will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the hospital’s conference room. A TRICARE subject matter expert from Health Net’s Optimization and Integration Management Office will be on hand to discuss the changes that took effect January 1. WACH will go live on Facebook.com/WeedArmy/ during the community healthcare forum for anyone who cannot attend in person.

“We want to educate our beneficiaries of the new changes in TRICARE,” said Ms. Glynis Johnson, patient advocate for Weed Army Community Hospital.

Johnson will be on hand during the meeting to field questions. For more information contact 760-380-5099.