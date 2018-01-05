High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Health & Safety

January 5, 2018
 

TRICARE News

Weed Army Community Hospital will be holding a community healthcare forum for all TRICARE beneficiaries in the conference room located at 390 North Loop, Jan. 17.

TRICARE beneficiaries across the board experienced significant changes to TRICARE beginning January 1.

These changes come with the enactment of a new law passed by Congress in December 2016 (the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017) along with a transition into the new regional TRICARE support contracts.  Because the new contracts were already slated to begin January 2018, the Defense Health Agency timed the changes to the TRICARE structure to coincide with the changeover.

Keeping beneficiaries informed of these changes is an upmost priority for WACH, which is why a community healthcare forum will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the hospital’s conference room.  A TRICARE subject matter expert from Health Net’s Optimization and Integration Management Office will be on hand to discuss the changes that took effect January 1.  WACH will go live on Facebook.com/WeedArmy/ during the community healthcare forum for anyone who cannot attend in person.

“We want to educate our beneficiaries of the new changes in TRICARE,” said Ms. Glynis Johnson, patient advocate for Weed Army Community Hospital.

Johnson will be on hand during the meeting to field questions.  For more information contact 760-380-5099.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

 

Follow us on Pinterest

 

Follow us on Pinterest:

High Desert Warrior Pinterest Page


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Codi Kozacek

Fort Irwin highlights safety before the holidays

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The Fort Irwin Police are increasing patrols and setting up sobriety checkpoints this holiday season to ensure all Soldiers, Civilians and family members get home safely. The heightened vigilance coincide...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Codi Kozacek

Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Donates 200 Coats to Homeless

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — During the month of November, the Fort Irwin Sergeant Audie Murphy Club collected more than 200 coats, sweaters and other cold-weather gear during its community coat drive. The club donated the coats to t...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Sports
IMG_3881

Silver Valley Trojans fight to the end in Football Championship Game

ORANGE, Calif. — The Silver Valley High School Trojans left it all on the field Dec. 2 as they competed for the CIF Southern Section Division 13 Football Championship. The team fell just short of victory, coming up 20-30 to O...
 
Full Story »

 