Some like it hot!

Ken Drylie
Fire Explorers from San Bernardino County traveled to Fort Irwin for the 21st annual Inland Empire Fire Explorer Academy, held March 7-11.

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Fire Explorers from all over San Bernardino County traveled to the dusty Mojave for the 21st annual Inland Empire Fire Explorer Academy, held here March 7-11.

The yearly event gives young adults, ages 14-21, a chance to get an up-close look at the life of a firefighter. The multi-day event allowed the Explorers to study fire behavior, automobile accident extraction, how to ventilate a burning building, and other fire suppression techniques.

The Explorers also got a little taste of Army life while staying at Fort Irwin. They stayed in the augmented barracks and got to eat in one of the post dining facilities.

The academy, which is normally held during the winter months, was delayed this year. Wildfires in several parts of the state required vast resources to be diverted to the fire lines, and most of the instructors for the academy were on the line. –K. Drylie

