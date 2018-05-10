High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


News

May 10, 2018
 

High Desert Warrior Digital Edition – May 4, 2018

High Desert Warrior - May 4 2018

Ft. Irwin High Desert Warrior – Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Ft. Irwin, CA

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ndfb/

Welcome to the High Desert Warrior Digital Edition! If you’re looking for news and information on happenings at Ft. Irwin National Training Center, you’ve come to the right place. This month, we salute Ft. Irwin’s own Sgt. Anthony J. Brown-Davis, who has been named IMCOM’s NCO of the Year. Brown-Davis will move on to represent IMCOM in this year’s Army-wide Best Warrior Competition. Well Done! In other news, we cover Ft. Irwin’s annual Volunteer of the Year appreciation ceremony (page 2); Weed Army Community Hospital news (pages 7 and 8); and news of sporting events at and around Ft. Irwin, including Tour de Irwin (not to be confused with Tour de France! – page 3), the National Run for the Fallen (page 4) and local cyclists’ participation in the local chapter of Team Red, White and Blue (page 10). And last but DEFINITELY not least, Ken Drylie resumes his Route 66 series this month (hooray!) with a look at a de facto memorial to members of the United States Military, which sits alongside the storied roadway just outside Needles, Calif. That’s just a sample of what we have prepared for you in this month’s issue of High Desert Warrior, the only digital publication serving Ft. Irwin and the NTC! Click on the link above to read High Desert Warrior on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Ft. Irwin and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s a privilege to serve you – have a great weekend!  #aerotechnews #fortirwinarmynews



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

 

Follow us on Pinterest

 

Follow us on Pinterest:

High Desert Warrior Pinterest Page


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Army
Army photograph by Spec. Sacharok

Ghost Brigade readies its Soldiers for hybrid threats

Army photograph by Pvt. Brooke Davis U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, execute a tactical halt before moving onto their next objective during Decisive Action Rotation 18-06 a...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Army
Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady

Army seeks better, lighter munitions for UAS, attack helicopters, general says

Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady A Soldier with Delta Company, 25th Aviation Regiment inspects the airframe of an MQ-1C Gray Eagle at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. The Army needs a family of lightweight, longer-range precisi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
Brittany Nelson (U.S. Army Installation Management Command)

Fort Irwin soldier named NCO of the Year in IMCOM Best Warrior Competition

SAN ANTONIO — Two Soldiers have won the right to represent the U.S. Army Installation Management Command in this year’s Army-wide Best Warrior Competition. Sgt. Anthony J. Brown-Davis, IMCOM Readiness, USAG Fort Irwin, was ...
 
Full Story »

 