High Desert Warrior Digital Edition – May 4, 2018

Ft. Irwin High Desert Warrior – Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Ft. Irwin, CA

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ndfb/

Welcome to the High Desert Warrior Digital Edition! If you’re looking for news and information on happenings at Ft. Irwin National Training Center, you’ve come to the right place. This month, we salute Ft. Irwin’s own Sgt. Anthony J. Brown-Davis, who has been named IMCOM’s NCO of the Year. Brown-Davis will move on to represent IMCOM in this year’s Army-wide Best Warrior Competition. Well Done! In other news, we cover Ft. Irwin’s annual Volunteer of the Year appreciation ceremony (page 2); Weed Army Community Hospital news (pages 7 and 8); and news of sporting events at and around Ft. Irwin, including Tour de Irwin (not to be confused with Tour de France! – page 3), the National Run for the Fallen (page 4) and local cyclists’ participation in the local chapter of Team Red, White and Blue (page 10). And last but DEFINITELY not least, Ken Drylie resumes his Route 66 series this month (hooray!) with a look at a de facto memorial to members of the United States Military, which sits alongside the storied roadway just outside Needles, Calif. That’s just a sample of what we have prepared for you in this month’s issue of High Desert Warrior, the only digital publication serving Ft. Irwin and the NTC! Click on the link above to read High Desert Warrior on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Ft. Irwin and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s a privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #fortirwinarmynews