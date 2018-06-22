High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Business

June 22, 2018
 

Raytheon wins U.S. Army NTC mission support contract

Raytheon Company has been awarded a cost-plus-incentive-fee contract totaling $161 million, which includes options, for mission support services.

The work will be performed in Fort Irwin, Calif., with an estimated completion date of June 29, 2023. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting organization.

“We look forward to providing mission critical support to brigade combat teams rotating through the National Training Center,” said Dave Wajsgras, president, Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services.  “Raytheon’s decade of high consequence training support to the U.S. Army will help ready soldiers for worldwide deployment.”



 

