Fort Irwin and 11th Armored Cavalry Museum closes

The Museum at Fort Irwin closed its doors on July 1, for extensive remodeling and conversion to a “Heritage Center.”

The museum, built for Soldiers, by Soldiers, opened in the early days of the National Training Center. Soldier volunteers were allowed to remodel the former dining facility and convert the space into a museum, highlighting the history of Fort Irwin and the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.

The repair and remodel of the building will begin sometime in the fall and will take about a year to complete. The existing interior will be completely removed, new walls, office space and bathrooms will be installed.

The Fort Irwin and 11th ACR Heritage Center is scheduled to open in 2020.