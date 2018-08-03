A Small Shop with a Big Personality

Fort Irwin, Calif. — Tucked just inside of the Main entrance to the Fort Irwin Post Exchange, the Military and Civilian Spouses club operates the MCSC Consignment Shop.

The small corner location is packed with items hand-crafted by Fort Irwin by soldiers, spouses and retirees. Tee shirts, wall art, hand-etched glasses and more fill the walls and shelves with one-of-a kind items, many not available anywhere else.

The MCSC consignment shop provides a space for local shoppers to take advantage of handmade, unique to Fort Irwin one of a kind items, while giving back to the local community.

The Military Civilian and Spouses Club (MCSC) is a nonprofit organization comprised of soldiers, spouses, retirees, and civilians. Their primary purpose is to make a positive impact, lasting connections, and to ultimately give back to the Fort Irwin community. One way the MCSC gives back is donating the profits from the all-volunteer consignment shop back to the community.

The shop recently relocated to the Exchange after being co-located with the Fort Irwin and 11th Armored Cavalry Museum for several years. The museum is currently under renovation and the shop had to find a new, temporary home.

MCSC President Jacqueline Jauregui is excited about their new temporary location. She hopes that being in the PX will bring new life and exposure to their organization. Spouses especially can “feel sad, isolated and being a part of this organization can provide acceptance, a way to relate to others in the community,” Jauregui said. She stated that supporting community and giving back to the Fort Irwin families is their primary purpose.

The MCSC also runs the Fort Irwin Thrift Shop, where shoppers can find used household items and clothing at a great discount over price of new items.

Another program of the MCSC is “Operation Deploy your Dress,” where community members “collect and distribute gently used and new formal attire to military and dependent ID cardholders in an attempt to offset the cost of attending military balls and other formal events,” according to the MCSC website.

To learn more about the MCSC go to http://www.mcscftirwin.org/