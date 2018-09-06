Army Emergency Relief awards $8 million in scholarships: 3,465 students receive funds

ARLINGTON, Va. — Three thousand four hundred and sixty-five U.S. Army Spouses and dependent children of active duty and retired Soldiers return to college this fall with 2018-2019 Army Emergency Relief (AER) scholarships. AER awarded $8 million in scholarship grants based on the financial needs of the family, with an average award of $2,300.

The Maj. Gen. James Ursano Children’s Scholarship Program is a need-based scholarship established to assist children of Army Soldiers in obtaining their first undergraduate degree. This program accepts applications between January and early April, and provided 2,861 scholarships to children of active duty and retired Soldiers this year.

“Thank you to the Army Emergency Relief Fund for awarding me a Maj. Gen. James Ursano Scholarship for the 2018-2019 academic year,” said Emma Mulhern. “This scholarship will help me pay for my continued studies at the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. I look forward to putting this scholarship to good use!”

The Spouse Education Assistance Program is also a need-based scholarship program established to assist Spouses of active duty and retired Army Soldiers in obtaining their first undergraduate degree. This year, AER expanded the application window for Spouses to apply year-round to better accommodate the needs of Army Families. Six-hundred-and-four scholarships were awarded this year.

Both scholarship programs require that the student maintain a 2.0 average on a 4.0 grading scale. Scholarships are awarded for up to four academic years for full-time students or eight academic years for part-time students. Children must be enrolled full-time for the entire academic year (12 credit hours per semester) and Spouses may be enrolled part-time (6 credit hours per semester) or full-time and an accredited college or university.

Biannca McKinney stated, “Once again I want to take a moment and thank AER for my scholarship for this upcoming year. I am very grateful that I have been chosen as a recipient for this huge award.

Without my lovely husband, it would never have been possible. Thank you, my hero. “

In the last 10 years, AER awarded more than 41,000 scholarships totaling more than $84M to Spouses and children of active duty and retired Soldiers. “Our scholarship programs help ease the financial burden Army Families face when paying for college,” said Retired Lt. Gen. Mason, AER Director. “Military Spouses and children are an important part of the Army Team. AER’s scholarship fund is made possible in large part by the Soldiers and retired Soldiers who contribute to the fund to support Family readiness and financial resiliency.”

About Army Emergency Relief

Founded in 1942, Army Emergency Relief is the Army’s own nonprofit organization dedicated to providing emergency financial assistance to active duty and retired Soldiers and their Families during times of distress. In 2017, AER provided $69.7 million and served 43,734 Soldiers and Families. Since 1942, AER provided $1.9 billion in assistance, with more than $1 billion provided since 9/11.