Ft. Irwin High Desert Warrior – Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Ft. Irwin, CA



High Desert Warrior Digital Edition – September 7, 2018

Welcome to the High Desert Warrior Digital Edition! If you’re looking for news and information on happenings at Ft. Irwin National Training Center, you’ve come to the right place. This month’s digital edition of High Desert Warrior, the official publication serving the Ft. Irwin community, is available by clicking on the link below. We have a full issue of news and community information for you this month, with something for everyone. If you’re new to Ft. Irwin and looking for ways to get plugged into the community, we have Army Life and Community features (“Super Sign Up”, page 4; “Deploy Your Dress”, page 5) and info on classes at Barstow Community College. For service members, we have Army news (“Army researchers hope to lighten Soldiers’ battery load”, page 7; “South Dakota National Guard Soldiers strengthen warfighter skills”, page 12).

And this month, we have a nice photo feature on the recent visit of Lt. Gen. Timothy J. Kadavy, Director of the Army National Guard, to the Soldiers of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team during their time here at Ft. Irwin. Army life means something different for all our readers, and we have a sample of it prepared for you in this month’s issue of High Desert Warrior, the only digital publication serving Ft. Irwin and the NTC! Click on the link below to read High Desert Warrior on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Ft. Irwin and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s a privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #fortirwinarmynews

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ipmo/