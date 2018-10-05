High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


October 5, 2018
 

September 11 rememberance
Ft. Irwin High Desert Warrior – Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Ft. Irwin, CA – October 5, 2018

High Desert Warrior Digital Edition – October 5, 2018

Welcome to the High Desert Warrior Digital Edition! If you’re looking for news and information on happenings at Ft. Irwin National Training Center, you’ve come to the right place. This month’s digital edition of High Desert Warrior, the official publication serving the Ft. Irwin community, is available by clicking on the link below. We have a wide variety of community and Army news for you this month – everything from news specific to the mission of Ft. Irwin, to initiatives that affect the Army as a whole. “Army life” means something different for all our readers, and we have a sample of it prepared for you in this month’s issue of High Desert Warrior, the only digital publication serving Ft. Irwin and the NTC! Click on the link below to read High Desert Warrior on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page (facebook.com/HighDesertWarrior) for daily updates on news coming out of Ft. Irwin and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s a privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #fortirwinarmynews

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/fxqj/



 

Army hosts competition to find next-generation technological advances

Army photograph by Sgt. J.D. Sacharok U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas, emerge from a secured building during Decisive Action Rotation 18-08 at the National...
 
Vietnam soldier gets a Silver Star

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. ­— Reflecting on the Silver Star he was being awarded, Army Sergeant First Class (Retired) Wilford “Mike” Denote, a resident of Humbolt, Tennessee, said his troops that day — and the service men and ...
 
Army researchers develop software to ensure that if a military robot falls, it can get itself up

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md­ — Scientists at the U.S. Army Research Laboratory and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory have developed software to ensure that if a robot falls, it can get itself back up, m...
 
