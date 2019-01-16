High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Army

January 16, 2019
 

New email survey aims to gauge Army housing quality

Army photograph Army photograph

Residents of Family housing owned and leased by the Army in the United States and overseas, such as this Family housing at U. S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, received a survey via email on Jan. 15 asking them to rate the quality of housing and housing services. The survey runs through Feb. 14.

Residents of Family housing owned and leased by the Army can again rate the quality of their housing and housing services.

Administered by CEL & Associates Inc., the survey was emailed to approximately 10,000 residents living in Army-owned and Army-leased housing worldwide on Jan. 15, from ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com.

The survey’s purpose is to receive firsthand accounts of what Soldiers and Families find important when living in Army-owned on-post and leased Family housing.

The housing survey is used to identify areas in housing operations that are successful or need improvement, where funding could have the most effect and are identified as top priorities to residents, and ascertain areas of success for the garrison housing office, according to Lt. Gen. Gwen Bingham, Army Assistant Chief of Staff for Installation Management.

“Your feedback about your experiences while residing in Army-owned or leased housing is critical to shaping the future housing and services provided by the Army,” Bingham said.

CEL & Associates emailed an initial housing survey in 2018 to 9,957 residents living in Army Family housing, with 2,025 residents responding (a rate of 20.3 percent). Army housing officials want to increase participation in the 2019 survey.

A higher response rate will give Army officials a more accurate depiction of Soldiers’ and their Families’ satisfaction with Army Family housing and the services offered by garrison housing offices, housing officials said.

“All surveys are confidential. Your frank feedback about your experiences in Army Family Housing may help to shape future housing programs and services and help guide future decisions that could impact generations of Soldiers and Families,” said Lt. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, Installation Management Command commander.

The Army wants maximum outreach and participation to measure residents’ satisfaction with housing accommodations, as well as the services they received from the Army Housing Office.

Residents who have not received an email with the survey link by Jan. 18 should contact their local housing offices.

The survey is open through Feb. 14. Residents of privatized Residential Communities Initiative housing will be surveyed in March.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

 

Follow us on Pinterest

 

Follow us on Pinterest:

High Desert Warrior Pinterest Page


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Army
Army photograph by Traci Boutwell

Army Aviation leadership examines sustainment model with Navy

Army photograph by Traci Boutwell AMCOM Commander, Maj. Gen. Doug Gabram, and other AMCOM senior leaders meet with senior leaders from the Naval Air Systems Command and Maj. Gen. Tim Gowan, Deputy Commanding General for Army Fu...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

U.S. military says service members killed in Syria blast

Two U.S. service members, one Department of Defense civilian and one contractor supporting DOD were killed and three service members were injured while conducting a local engagement in Manbij, Syria, Jan. 16, 2019. The troops were killed in an explosion while conducting a routine patrol in Syria, the U.S. military said, an attack that came...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Technology
Army photograph by Bob Potter

Virtual battlefield represents future of training

Army photograph by Bob Potter Soldiers prepare to operate training technologies during the STE User Assessment in Orlando, Fla., in March 2018. The assessment was part of an approach implemented by Maj. Gen. Maria R. Gervais to...
 
Full Story »

 