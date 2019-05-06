Teens hear from professionals, explore careers

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — On April 10, Fort Irwin’s Middle School & Teen Center partnered with the School Liaison Officer to host a Teen Career Fair at MST. This educational event focused on the Master Resiliency Training skill of goal setting. A variety of agencies from Fort Irwin participated by sharing information about their company, to include the types of jobs offered, degree needed, job training, salary range as well as additional information that could be useful for teens as they researched career paths. Approximately 70 students and family members attend the Career fair.