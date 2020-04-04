On This Date

April 4, 2003
The CV-22 Osprey test team reached a milestone when the tilt-rotor aircraft successfully completed a terrain-following radar exercise. The event took place during the multi-mode radar test segment of the test plan.
April 5, 1947
The second prototype of the Hughes XF-11 twin-boom reconnaissance aircraft made its first complete flight (takeoff and safe landing), piloted by Howard Hughes.
April 5, 1947
The No. 1 Bell X-1 (s/n 46-062) and its JTB-29A mother ship arrived from the Bell Facility in New York, following modifications in preparation for turning the aircraft over to the National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics for further flight testing. This was the first time that the No. 1 aircraft had been at Muroc.
April 7, 1942
Maj. Paul H. Dane flew the Douglas A-20 Havoc equipped with small liquid-fuel rocket boosters in the first Rocket Assisted Take-Off test. An experimental 1,000-pound thrust unit was installed in the aft end of each engine nacelle.
April 10, 1959
Norair’s T-38 Talon made its first test flight, flown by company test pilot Lew Nelson. The performance of the twin-engine supersonic trainer replicated operational fighter planes, and it soon replaced the subsonic T-33 in the Air Force’s Undergraduate Pilot Training program.
April 11, 1947
Bell test pilot Chalmers H. “Slick” Goodlin completed the first powered flight on the No. 1 X-1. According to the Edwards History Office, this aircraft, configured with thin 8 percent thickness-chord ratio wings, would be the one that would be employed for the attempt to exceed the speed of sound.
April 11, 1992
The C-17 successfully completed its first in-flight refueling mission, receiving fuel from an Air Force KC-135.
