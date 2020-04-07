On This Date

Advertisement

April 7, 1942

Maj. Paul H. Dane flew the Douglas A-20 Havoc equipped with small liquid-fuel rocket boosters in the first Rocket Assisted Take-Off test. An experimental 1,000-pound thrust unit was installed in the aft end of each engine nacelle.















April 10, 1959

Norair’s T-38 Talon made its first test flight, flown by company test pilot Lew Nelson. The performance of the twin-engine supersonic trainer replicated operational fighter planes, and it soon replaced the subsonic T-33 in the Air Force’s Undergraduate Pilot Training program.















April 11, 1947

Bell test pilot Chalmers H. “Slick” Goodlin completed the first powered flight on the No. 1 X-1. According to the Edwards History Office, this aircraft, configured with thin 8 percent thickness-chord ratio wings, would be the one that would be employed for the attempt to exceed the speed of sound.















April 11, 1992

The C-17 successfully completed its first in-flight refueling mission, receiving fuel from an Air Force KC-135.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 456 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact