On This Date

April 7, 1942
Maj. Paul H. Dane flew the Douglas A-20 Havoc equipped with small liquid-fuel rocket boosters in the first Rocket Assisted Take-Off test. An experimental 1,000-pound thrust unit was installed in the aft end of each engine nacelle.
April 10, 1959
Norair’s T-38 Talon made its first test flight, flown by company test pilot Lew Nelson. The performance of the twin-engine supersonic trainer replicated operational fighter planes, and it soon replaced the subsonic T-33 in the Air Force’s Undergraduate Pilot Training program.
April 11, 1947
Bell test pilot Chalmers H. “Slick” Goodlin completed the first powered flight on the No. 1 X-1. According to the Edwards History Office, this aircraft, configured with thin 8 percent thickness-chord ratio wings, would be the one that would be employed for the attempt to exceed the speed of sound.
April 11, 1992
The C-17 successfully completed its first in-flight refueling mission, receiving fuel from an Air Force KC-135.
