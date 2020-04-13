On This Date

Advertisement



April 13, 1960: Maj. Robert M. “Bob” White flew the No. 1 X-15 to Mach 1.9 and reached 48,000 feet becoming the first U.S. Air Force pilot to fly the rocket research plane.















April 14, 1981: The Space Shuttle Columbia landed on Rogers Dry Lake following its first orbital flight mission, piloted by astronauts John Young and Robert Crippen (U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School Class 65A). An estimated 300,000 people watched the event from a special viewing site on the east shore. This marked the first flight of NASA’s Space Transportation System (STS-1), and the first time that an orbital vehicle had left the earth under rocket power and returned on the wings of an aircraft.















April 14, 1947: The Navy’s new jet research aircraft, the Douglas D-558-1 Skystreak, had its first flight at Muroc Army Air Field. This Edwards History Office file photo was captured in 1947 and features (left to right) pilots Marine Corps Lt. Col. Marion Carl, and Navy Cmdr. Turner Caldwell; both were record setters with the Skystreak















April 17, 1969: Air Force Maj. Jerauld Gentry flew the Martin Marietta X-24A lifting body on its first unpowered glide flight. According to the Edwards History Office, the potato-shaped aircraft was a manned derivative of the SV-5D Prime, a product of the Air Force’s own program to develop a manned space vehicle capable of returning from orbit to a horizontal landing.









