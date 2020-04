Advertisement

April 17, 1969: Air Force Maj. Jerauld Gentry flew the Martin Marietta X-24A lifting body on its first unpowered glide flight. According to the Edwards History Office, the potato-shaped aircraft was a manned derivative of the SV-5D Prime, a product of the Air Force’s own program to develop a manned space vehicle capable of returning from orbit to a horizontal landing.









