On This Date

April 17, 1969: Air Force Maj. Jerauld Gentry flew the Martin Marietta X-24A lifting body on its first unpowered glide flight. According to the Edwards History Office, the potato-shaped aircraft was a manned derivative of the SV-5D Prime, a product of the Air Force’s own program to develop a manned space vehicle capable of returning from orbit to a horizontal landing.















April 18, 1958: Cmdr. George C. Watkins flew a Grumman F11F-1F Super Tiger, like the one in this photo, to an official world altitude record for Class C (turbine powered) aircraft. He zoom-climbed the Navy fighter to an altitude of 76,828 feet.















April 20, 1961: During re-entry from 207,000 feet in X-15-3 (56-6672), Neil Armstrong inadvertently established a positive angle of attack during pull-out, and overshot Edwards AFB, heading south at Mach 3 and 100,000 feet altitude.















April 20, 1987: The new control tower was officially opened with the takeoff in an F-15. The new facility, stressed to withstand an 8.0 earthquake as well as 120-plus mph winds, replaced the 10-story red and white structure that had been a landmark since 1956. Today, the cab of the old tower is at the Century Circle exhibit outside the West Gate entry point.















April 21, 1972: A General Dynamics FB-111A, like the one pictured, completed the longest flight of the test series to date. It lasted 12 hours and covered 5,400 nautical miles.















April 23, 1956: The first flight of the Douglas C-133 Cargomaster took place. It was flown from Long Beach to Edwards by Douglas test pilot J.C. Armstrong. The four-engine turboprop was a strategic cargo aircraft with rear-loading doors, and was designed to transport ballistic missiles and other bulky cargo items.









