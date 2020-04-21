On This Date

Advertisement
April 21, 1972: A General Dynamics FB-111A, like the one pictured, completed the longest flight of the test series to date. It lasted 12 hours and covered 5,400 nautical miles.
April 23, 1956: The first flight of the Douglas C-133 Cargomaster took place. It was flown from Long Beach to Edwards by Douglas test pilot J.C. Armstrong. The four-engine turboprop was a strategic cargo aircraft with rear-loading doors, and was designed to transport ballistic missiles and other bulky cargo items.
