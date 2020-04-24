On This Date

Advertisement

April 24, 1990: The Space Shuttle Discovery lifted off from Launch Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on mission STS-31. The main cargo onboard Discovery was the Hubble Space Telescope, that the crew deployed on April 25, 1990.















April 25, 1958: Performance flight-testing began on the Fairchild C-123J, a standard medium troop and cargo transport equipped with skis and modified for Arctic operations.















April 25, 1996: The NC-141A Electric Starlifter made its first flight since it had been converted to power-by-wire/fly-by-wire aileron controls. The Electric Starlifter program explored the use of these controls in order to save weight and increase serviceability rates of line aircraft.















April 26, 1967: Col. Joe Cotton and NASA test pilot “Fitz” Fulton, who had recently retired from the U.S. Air Force, conducted the first XB-70 flight of the NASA/U.S. Air Force Flight Research Program.















April 28, 1988: A B-1B Lancer conducted the first successful three-bay, 81-shape release of Mk-82 conventional weapons shapes over the Edwards Precision Impact Range Area, or PIRA.















April 29, 1963: Category II Performance Tests were completed on a Cessna T-37C trainer equipped with two 65-gallon tip tanks and two bomb racks. The tests demonstrated that the “Tweety Bird” would be capable of providing training for ground support warfare under the Military Aid Program, and serving as a limited war ground support vehicle.















April 30, 1966: Air Force Flight Test Center test pilot Col. Joseph F. Cotton saved XB-70 Valkyrie #2 from destruction following an in-flight emergency in which the landing gear failed to lower into position. He crawled to a relay box containing two malfunctioning terminals and short-circuited them with a paper clip, whereupon the gear extended normally.















April 30, 2004: The Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) officially certified that an Air Force Flight Test Center B-1B Lancer had set 45 world records and broken five previously set records. This feat had been accomplished during the course of two flights at the Center’s 2003 Open House Oct. 25 and 26, 2003.









