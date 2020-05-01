On This Date

Advertisement

May 1, 1951: The Experimental Flight Test Pilot School, newly transferred from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and renamed, opened its first classes at Edwards. The TPS shared its facility with the Base Transient Maintenance Hangar, Bldg T-1011.















May 2, 1955: The U.S. Army Aviation Service Test Division, a new tenant at Edwards, began performance evaluation flight tests (Phase IV) on the Sikorsky H-34A helicopter.















May 2, 1957: The first flight in the Performance and Qualitative Stability (Phase IV) evaluation of the Northrop F-89J Scorpion was carried out. The F-89J was intended as a substantial upgrade to the straight-winged interceptor, with additional underwing weapons stations that increased the ability to carry a combination of MB-1 Genie nuclear missiles and up to four GAR-2 Falcon homing air-to-air missiles.















May 3, 1994: The first C-17 Low Altitude Parachute Extraction System (LAPES) drop was performed, on Rogers Dry Lake.















May 3, 2006: The Global Vigilance Combined Test Force completed the first-ever wet runway taxi testing of an unmanned vehicle — the Global Hawk. The tests validated the UAV’s anti-skid braking system and gathered braking performance data on wet runways.















May 4, 1950: Northrop’s sole reconnaissance platform YRB-49A prototype made its first flight from Hawthorne, Calif. to Edwards. Testing ended on this aircraft nearly one year later and after only 13 flights. It was ordered scrapped in late 1953.















May 6, 1985: Space Shuttle Challenger landed on lakebed runway 17L.















May 8, 1989: NASA’s Space Shuttle Atlantis landed on the main runway following a successful mission to launch the Magellan Venus mapping probe.









