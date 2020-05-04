Arizona National Guard sets up Federal Medical Station on the Navajo Nation

Advertisement

Arizona National Guard service members set up a Federal Medical Station on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Ariz., to support COVID-19 health care May 02, 2020. The Arizona National Guard activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.















