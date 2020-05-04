Arizona National Guard service members set up a Federal Medical Station on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Ariz., to support COVID-19 health care May 02, 2020. The Arizona National Guard activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.
Arizona National Guard service members set up a Federal Medical Station on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Ariz., to support COVID-19 health care May 02, 2020. The Arizona National Guard activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.
Arizona National Guard service members set up a Federal Medical Station on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Ariz., to support COVID-19 health care May 02, 2020. The Arizona National Guard activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.
Arizona National Guard service members set up a Federal Medical Station on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Ariz., to support COVID-19 health care May 02, 2020. The Arizona National Guard activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.
Arizona National Guard service members set up a Federal Medical Station on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Ariz., to support COVID-19 health care May 02, 2020. The Arizona National Guard activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.
Arizona National Guard sets up Federal Medical Station on the Navajo Nation
Arizona National Guard service members set up a Federal Medical Station on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Ariz., to support COVID-19 health care May 02, 2020. The Arizona National Guard activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.