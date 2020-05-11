On This Date

Advertisement

May 11, 1964: Jacqueline Cochran, flying a new Lockheed-owned F-104G, established a new women’s world speed record over a 15 km straightway course at a speed of 1,429.297 mph. She was the first woman to fly faster than Mach 2.











May 11, 1993: Testing of the performance and interoperability of the radar homing and warning receiver of a Royal Air Force F-3 Tornado began at the Benefield Anechoic Facility. This marked the facility’s first foreign program.











May 12, 1949: The Soviet Union lifted its blockade of Berlin. In this photograph, children watching a U.S. cargo plane landing at Tempelhof Airfield in Berlin, 1948.











May 14, 1943: A General Motors GM A-1 “Bug” equipped with television and three axis gyro stabilization systems was successfully launched from a power-driven launching car. The remotely piloted “flying bomb” flew for one hour and 35 minutes under marginal control before the flight was terminated. Because of the basic problems of inadequate control the program was cancelled in late 1943.











May 14, 1973: The United States launched its first orbiting laboratory, Skylab I, on May 14, 1973. Skylab proved to be a success, despite technical glitches at the start. Skylab orbited the Earth for six years before it deteriorated and fell into the Indian Ocean and western Australia. Skylab hosted three crews of three astronauts who lived on the station for a total of 168 days in orbit. They conducted experiments in biomedical and life sciences and solar astronomy. Skylab also was important in understanding how humans endure extended time in space.











May 15, 1918: At approximately 11:30 a.m. on May 15, 1918, the U.S. Post Office inaugurated regular airmail service, using Curtiss JN-4H biplanes to fly between Washington, D.C., and New York City, with a stop in Philadelphia. It took two more years of dogged effort and experimentation, marred by dozens of crashes and 16 fatalities, for the service to fly the mail all the way across the country.









