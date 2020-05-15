F-22 crashes on Florida range

Advertisement

An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 43rd Fighter Squadron, and part of the 325th Fighter Wing currently based at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., crashed at approximately 9:15 a.m., CDT, May 15. The location of the crash was approximately 12 miles northeast of Eglin AFB’s main base on the test and training range.

The pilot ejected safely from the F-22 and was transported to the 96th Medical Group hospital on Eglin AFB for evaluation and observation. He was listed in stable condition. The name of the pilot has not been released.

There were no other individuals in the F-22. There was no loss of life or civilian property damage related to the crash.

First responders from the 96th Test Wing are on the scene. The crash site has been secured.

The mission was a routine training flight with the 33rd Fighter Wing. A board of officers will investigate the crash.

The aircraft, squadron and wing are normally based at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., but were moved to Eglin temporarily following damage at Tyndall caused by Hurricane Michael on Oct. 10, 2018.