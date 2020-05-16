On This Date

May 16, 1943: Operation Chastise – the Dam Busters – began. Carried out by Royal Air Force No. 617 Squadron, the operation used purpose-built “bouncing bombs.” The Mohen and Edersee dams in Germany were breached, causing catastrophic flowing in the Ruhr Valley.
May 16, 1957: The United States launches its third atomic submarine, USS Skate, at Groton, Conn.
May 17, 1946: The highly innovative XB-43 Jetmaster made its first flight, with Douglas test pilot Bob Brush at the controls. The XB-43 was the nation’s first prototype jet bomber. Captured at a later date, this Edwards History Office file photo shows the XB-43 sharing the Edwards ramp with two Northrop flying wing bombers.
May 17, 1998: A 411th Flight Test Squadron pilot, Lt. Col. Steven M. Rainey, became the first U.S. Air Force pilot to fly the F-22 Raptor during a mission to evaluate flying qualities, speed brake handling and formation flying. The eighty-minute mission in Raptor 01 was considered the start of formal flight test for the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase of the program.
May 18, 1951: XF-92A #682 arrived from Convair in San Diego for performance tests.
May 18, 1953: Jacqueline Cochran made two supersonic dives in a Canadian-built (Canadair) F-86E Sabre and became the first woman to exceed the speed of sound. Later that day she flew the same plane over Edwards AFB’s low-level course, a 12-pylon, 100-kilometer track, to a new women’s absolute speed record of 652.552 miles per hour. A chase plane flown by her friend, Maj. Charles “Chuck” Yeager, accompanied her.
May 19, 1952: Grumman’s highly innovative Navy fighter, the XF10F-1 Jaguar, made its first flight, heroically flown by company test pilot Corwin H. “Corky” Meyer. The aircraft featured a porcine fuselage and the first practical use of variable-sweep wings, and a novel delta-shaped “flying” horizontal stabilizer.
May 19, 1981: The F-15 Integrated Flight and Fire Control (IFFC) evaluation began. The IFFC was a radically new concept for improving the weapon delivery effectiveness of fighter aircraft by blending the control inputs of both the pilot and the IFFC system during an air-to-air or air-to-ground attack.
May 20, 1943: The 446th Fighter Squadron (360th Fighter Group) was activated at Muroc Army Air Field for the purpose of training replacement P-38 pilots. The photograph shows a P-38 flying low over the airfield.
May 21, 1932: After flying for 17 hours from Newfoundland, Amelia Earhart lands near Londonderry, Northern Ireland, completing the first transatlantic solo flight by a woman.
May 22, 1975: The Joint Test Force completed stall and spin tests on the Fairchild-Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II. It was concluded that the aircraft was highly resistant to entering spins and easy to recover from them.
On This Date
