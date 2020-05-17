On This Date

Advertisement

May 17, 1946: The highly innovative XB-43 Jetmaster made its first flight, with Douglas test pilot Bob Brush at the controls. The XB-43 was the nation’s first prototype jet bomber. Captured at a later date, this Edwards History Office file photo shows the XB-43 sharing the Edwards ramp with two Northrop flying wing bombers.











May 17, 1998: A 411th Flight Test Squadron pilot, Lt. Col. Steven M. Rainey, became the first U.S. Air Force pilot to fly the F-22 Raptor during a mission to evaluate flying qualities, speed brake handling and formation flying. The eighty-minute mission in Raptor 01 was considered the start of formal flight test for the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase of the program.











May 18, 1951: XF-92A #682 arrived from Convair in San Diego for performance tests.











May 18, 1953: Jacqueline Cochran made two supersonic dives in a Canadian-built (Canadair) F-86E Sabre and became the first woman to exceed the speed of sound. Later that day she flew the same plane over Edwards AFB’s low-level course, a 12-pylon, 100-kilometer track, to a new women’s absolute speed record of 652.552 miles per hour. A chase plane flown by her friend, Maj. Charles “Chuck” Yeager, accompanied her.











May 19, 1952: Grumman’s highly innovative Navy fighter, the XF10F-1 Jaguar, made its first flight, heroically flown by company test pilot Corwin H. “Corky” Meyer. The aircraft featured a porcine fuselage and the first practical use of variable-sweep wings, and a novel delta-shaped “flying” horizontal stabilizer.











May 19, 1981: The F-15 Integrated Flight and Fire Control (IFFC) evaluation began. The IFFC was a radically new concept for improving the weapon delivery effectiveness of fighter aircraft by blending the control inputs of both the pilot and the IFFC system during an air-to-air or air-to-ground attack.











May 20, 1943: The 446th Fighter Squadron (360th Fighter Group) was activated at Muroc Army Air Field for the purpose of training replacement P-38 pilots. The photograph shows a P-38 flying low over the airfield.











May 21, 1932: After flying for 17 hours from Newfoundland, Amelia Earhart lands near Londonderry, Northern Ireland, completing the first transatlantic solo flight by a woman.











May 22, 1975: The Joint Test Force completed stall and spin tests on the Fairchild-Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II. It was concluded that the aircraft was highly resistant to entering spins and easy to recover from them.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact