On This Date

June 4, 1969: Lockheed’s C-5A Galaxy Number Two, the world’s largest transport aircraft, arrived at the Air Force Flight Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for joint Air Force-contractor Category I and II testing.











June 5, 1948: Northrop’s YB-49 Number Two, a prototype flying wing jet bomber, went out of control during its 25th flight and crashed about 10 miles northwest of Muroc Air Force Base, Calif. Three officers and two civilian aircrew were killed. The pilot was Maj. Daniel Forbes Jr., and the co-pilot was Capt. Glen Edwards. The aircraft was testing stall recovery performance when it suffered catastrophic structural failure with the outer wing panels tearing off. In December 1949, Muroc was renamed Edwards Air Force Base in honor of Captain Edwards.









