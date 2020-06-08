On This Date

Advertisement



June 8, 1966: XB-70A Valkyrie Number Two was flying in close formation with four other aircraft – an F-4 Phantom, an F-5, a T-38 Talon and an F-104 Starfighter. During the flight, the F-104 drifted into the XB-70’s right wing, flipped and rolled inverted over the top of the Valkyrie, destroying the bomber’s vertical stabilizers. The F-104 then exploded, destroying the Valkyrie’s rudders and damaging its left wing. With the loss of both rudders and damage to the wings, the Valkyrie entered an uncontrollable spin and crashed north of Barstow, Calif. NASA Chief Test Pilot Joe Walker (F-104 pilot) and Carl Cross (XB-70 co-pilot) were killed. Al White (XB-70 pilot) ejected, sustaining serious injuries.

Following an investigation into the incident, the XB-70 program returned to flight Nov. 3, 1966.











June 8, 1959: The North American X-15 rocket research vehicle was airdropped from an altitude of 38,000 feet above Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and made its first glide flight, flown by North American Aviation’s X-15 project pilot Scott Crossfield.











June 8, 1988: At Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., the X-29 Advanced Technology Demonstrator Aircraft flew its 200th flight, becoming the first X-plane ever to reach that number.











June 9, 1951: The first X-5 variable-sweep wing jet research aircraft arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., from Bell Aircraft Corporation. This was a NACA project to determine the usefulness of a variable-geometry wing.











June 10, 1944: The XP-80A made its first flight, with Lockheed test pilot Tony LeVier at the controls. In this photo legendary engineer Clarence L. “Kelly” Johnson congratulates LeVier after the flight.











June 11, 1951: The U.S. Navy’s Bureau of Aeronautics announced that a D 558-II Skyrocket piloted by Douglas test pilot William “Bill” Bridgeman had established unofficial world altitude and speed records at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.











June 12, 1986: The Grumman X-29A completed four sorties in one day, a remarkable achievement for a one-of-a-kind experimental aircraft.











June 12, 2019: The U.S. Air Force successfully conducted the first flight test of its AGM-183A Air Launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW, on a B-52 Stratofortress aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.









