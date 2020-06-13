On This Date

Advertisement

June 13, 1962: A test team conducted the first flights of Project Rough Road at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., an evaluation of the short field takeoff and landing capabilities of the production C-130B. Test aircraft were loaded to a gross weight of 101,000 pounds and subjected to a variety of hard and soft sand, and clay runways.











June 14, 1966: The first mission was flown on a program to evaluate the performance of the F-106A carrying 360-gallon external fuel tanks.











June 14, 2006: The 418th Flight Test Squadron dropped a simulated 65-foot, 65,000 pound AirLaunch QuickReach rocket from a C-17A cargo aircraft. The mockup, the heaviest single load ever dropped from the Globemaster III, and part of a project called Falcon Small Launch Vehicle, a joint venture between the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the Air Force, was designed to develop a new method for putting satellites into low-earth orbit.











June 15, 1964: The first Douglas B-26K counter-insurgency aircraft was ferried to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to begin limited Category II evaluation for the Aeronautical Systems Center. The B-26K was a modification of the Korean War-era B-26B, adapted for combat service in Vietnam and was later redesignated the A-26A.











June 15, 1964: The first C-141 Starlifter fanjet cargo transports arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., from Lockheed-Georgia to begin Category II testing. Two hours after arriving, it was flown on its first systems evaluation flight.











June 16, 1954: Lockheed test pilot Herman “Fish” Salmon took the XFV-1 on its first flight at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The XFV-1 was designed for vertical takeoff and landing. Because its large Allison YT-40A-14 turboprop engine was not configured for sustained vertical flight, the aircraft made all of its 32 test flights from a horizontal stance with temporary landing gear.











June 18, 1981: The prototype Lockheed YF-117A Nighthawk, piloted by “Skunk Works” pilot Hal Farley, made its first flight at a classified remote location. The prototype aircraft was the world’s first “stealth” fighter. The Joint Test Force responsible for the test became the Air Force Flight Test Center’s 410th Test Squadron in April 1993.











June 19, 1964: President Lyndon B. Johnson visited Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to tour the flight line and view a display of aerospace vehicles. Air Force Secretary Eugene M. Zuckert, the FAA Chief, and an entourage of 14 California congressmen accompanied the president. The visit lasted approximately 64 minutes.











June 19, 2002: The Space Shuttle Endeavour landed on the main runway at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., following a successful 14-day mission (STS-111) to support the International Space Station. The landing took place following two weather wave-offs at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida earlier in the day.









