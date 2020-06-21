NG reaches critical design milestone for AARGM-ER

Advertisement

Northrop Grumman recently completed its Critical Design Review following successful design verification tests of key components for the U.S. Navy’s Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range (AARGM-ER) program.

The AARGM-ER program is leveraging the AARGM program currently in Full Rate Production. Design verification tests of the AARGM-ER rocket motor and warhead along with the CDR verified subsystem and system-level performance.

“Rocket motor design verification tests represented a significant knowledge point and milestone for engineering and manufacturing development”, said Gordon Turner, vice president, advanced weapons, Northrop Grumman. “These tests were important to informing the critical design review and verifying performance of the missile. With our government partners, we are aggressively focused on achieving ‘speed to fleet’ while holding to program cost objectives.”

Design verification tests of the rocket motor were conducted at extreme cold and hot temperature conditions and successfully demonstrated required propulsion performance. Testing of the warhead successfully demonstrated lethality performance. AARGM-ER is being integrated on the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G, and will be compatible for integration of the F-35A/B/C. By leveraging the AARGM program, the AARGM-ER program with the new rocket motor and warhead will provide advanced capability to detect and engage long-range adversary air defense systems.









