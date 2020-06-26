On This Date

Advertisement

June 26, 1954: Personnel of the NACA High Speed Flight Station moved from their old South Base site into their new and much larger facility on Main Base at the north end of “Contractor’s Row.” This subsequently evolved into the present NASA Armstrong complex. The vacated hangar space (Bldg 182) was taken over by Convair Aircraft.











June 26, 1962: The RS-70 crew escape capsule for the XB-70 was successfully ejected from a modified pod carried by a B-58 at 20,000 feet. This marked the first time an escape capsule was flight tested before the plane for which it was intended was flown. The rocket-powered capsule was ejected downward from an inverted position.











June 27, 1963: Maj. Robert A. Rushworth took X-15 No. 3 to an altitude of 285,000 feet (nearly 54 miles), thus becoming the second X-15 pilot to earn his astronaut wings.











June 28, 1954: The first flight of the Douglas RB-66A Destroyer took place, flown by Douglas test pilot George Jansen, from Long Beach, Calif., to Edwards. The B-66 was the Air Force version of the U.S. Navy’s twin-jet attack bomber, the A3D Skywarrior.











June 28, 2002: Space Shuttle Endeavour departed from the NASA Dryden Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., atop one of NASA’s 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft.











June 29, 1965: Capt. Joe Engle reached 280,600 feet (53 miles) in X-15 No. 3 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., becoming the third Air Force winged astronaut and the youngest pilot to receive astronaut wings. Pictured are Engle, his wife Mary, daughter Laurie and son Jon.











June 30, 1969: The C-5A Test Force, composed of Air Force Flight Test Center and Military Airlift Command personnel, conducted the first Air Force Preliminary Evaluation flight of the C-5A at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.











July 2, 1926: The U.S. Army Air Corps was created, and the Distinguished Flying Cross authorized, to award “heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in an aerial flight.”











July 2, 1975: Capt. Jane L. Holley, a Flight Test Engineering student in TPS Class 74B, became the first woman to graduate from the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.











July 3, 1940: Jack Northrop’s N-1M “Jeep” made its first flight, piloted by Vance Breese. According to the Edwards History Office, the N-1M, a wooden twin-pusher aircraft, was another in a series of flying wing concept vehicles built to provide Northrop with flight data for larger aircraft to come. The N-1M was severely underpowered and experienced control difficulties as well.









