On This Date

June 29, 1965: Capt. Joe Engle reached 280,600 feet (53 miles) in X-15 No. 3 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., becoming the third Air Force winged astronaut and the youngest pilot to receive astronaut wings. Pictured are Engle, his wife Mary, daughter Laurie and son Jon.











June 30, 1969: The C-5A Test Force, composed of Air Force Flight Test Center and Military Airlift Command personnel, conducted the first Air Force Preliminary Evaluation flight of the C-5A at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.











July 1, 1966: The Air Force Flight Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., received the first two of four CV-7 Buffalo twin engine transports from the U.S. Army.











July 2, 1926: The U.S. Army Air Corps was created, and the Distinguished Flying Cross authorized, to award “heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in an aerial flight.”











July 2, 1975: Capt. Jane L. Holley, a Flight Test Engineering student in TPS Class 74B, became the first woman to graduate from the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.











July 3, 1940: Jack Northrop’s N-1M “Jeep” made its first flight, piloted by Vance Breese. According to the Edwards History Office, the N-1M, a wooden twin-pusher aircraft, was another in a series of flying wing concept vehicles built to provide Northrop with flight data for larger aircraft to come. The N-1M was severely underpowered and experienced control difficulties as well.









