On This Date

July 4, 1982: Space Shuttle Columbia landed at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., in view of President Ronald Reagan, First Lady Nancy Reagan, and some 500,000 visitors. The shuttle’s fourth orbital flight was its first landing on a concrete runway, and marked the end of its formal flight test program. Later that same day, while Reagan was addressing the crowd, the nation’s second shuttle, Challenger, left Edwards for Florida atop its 747 carrier aircraft. Challenger was the first of the orbiters to be configured for operational missions in its original design.











July 5, 1950: U.S. Forces enter combat in the Korean War for the first time in the Battle of Osan. The U.S. forces involved at Osan were composed of the 21st Infantry of the 1st Battalion, dubbed “Task Force Smith,” were commanded by Lt. Col. Charles Bradford Smith.











July 6, 1997: The rover Sojourner rolled down a ramp from the Mars Pathfinder lander onto the Martian landscape to begin inspecting the soil and rocks of the red planet.











July 7, 1953: The Boeing YB-52 took off from the Rogers Dry Lakebed at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for an 11-hour basic radius test mission. The flight confirmed the bomber’s ability to take off with a heavy fuel load, fly more than 2,700 miles at combat altitude, conduct simulated combat maneuvers, and return.











July 8, 1963: Wet runway braking tests were completed on a Convair B-58 Hustler at Edward Air Force Base, Calif. The tests involved high speed taxiing, takeoffs, landings and refused landings on wet and dry runways.











July 9, 1965: The tilt-wing XC-142A vertical/short takeoff and landing aircraft arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for Category II testing following a two-day flight from the Ling-Temco-Vought plant in Dallas, Texas. The flight was the first long distance hop of a V/STOL aircraft. The XC-142A was an experimental four-engine propeller transport in which the engines and wings tilted in flight to transition between vertical and horizontal flight.











July 9, 2001: With British test pilot Simon Hargreaves at the controls, the Lockheed Martin X-35B completed an in-flight conversion from the convention to the STOVL mode and back before accelerating to Mach 1.08. This was the first time one of the two JSF demonstrators had made a conversion and flown supersonically in the same flight.











July 10, 1950: the test operations branch completed the fighter evaluation program on the McDonnell F-88 Voodoo (top), the Lockheed XF-90 9left) and the North American YF-93 (right) aircraft. None were selected for production.











July 10, 1968: The high drag phase of the McDonnell Douglas F-4E Phantom II Category Stability and Control evaluation was completed. The loading consisted of 10 M-117 general purposed retarded bombs and six LAU-3A rocket launchers.









