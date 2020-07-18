KC-46 completes its first aeromedical evacuation mission

A KC-46A Pegasus assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas sits on the flightline July 11, 2020 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. After six flights and 17 hours of total flying time, the successful aeromedical evacuation mission marked a key milestone in the progress of the KC-46 Initial Operational Test and Evaluation. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Garcia)
Airmen from the 931st Air Refueling Wing and 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, participated in a Total Force mission to test capabilities of the KC-46A Pegasus during its first aeromedical evacuation on July 10, 2020.

Over the course of six flights and 17 hours, the mission, which originated at Joint Base Andrews, Md., transited five patients and two attendees to Naval Station Norfolk, Va.; Patrick AFB, Fla.; and Travis AFB, Calif.  The mission was evaluated by the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center.

“I don’t think most people realize the amount of training and dedication the team has when they come out and do a mission like this,” said Maj. Michael Murphy, 905th Air Refueling Squadron pilot. “Everyone really performed well and at a high level.”

Maj. Michael Murphy, 905th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, conducts a preflight check July 9, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Murphy was part of a seven-man aircrew team that participated in a total force initiative to test capabilities of aeromedical evacuation on the KC-46A Pegasus. The mission marked the first aeromedical evacuation of live patients to be carried out by the KC-46. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Garcia)

The KC-46 has undergone extensive testing this past year, led by the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, to evaluate the KC-46’s capabilities to support aeromedical evacuation. After the resolution of key discrepancies, the successful completion of the first operational mission represents a significant milestone in the aircraft’s ability to demonstrate one of its three mission sets: aerial refueling, airlift and aeromedical evacuation.

“Some of the things we were looking for was whether or not the aircraft could sustain patient care over a 14-hour span,” said Master Sgt. Heath Hampton, Detachment 3 Initial Operational Test and Evaluations section chief for the KC-46 program. “That was proven today. It was a proof of concept that the KC-46 could be used as a viable aeromedical evacuation platform.”

An integral factor for the successful execution of the mission was the notable patient care provided by the aeromedical evacuation team.  Aeromedical evacuation plays a significant role in the nation’s globality capabilities as it provides time sensitive and mission critical patient care during transport to their home installations for follow-on care.

The total force team, which comprised of two flight nurses and three medical technicians (all qualified on the KC-46), used a syllabus that included numerous patient scenarios and configurations to guide the execution of the training.

Lt. Col Jason Arndt, 133rd Airlift Wing flight nurse assigned to the Minnesota Air National Guard Base and Staff Sgt. Jeremy Gregory, 145th Airlift Wing aeromedical evacuation technician assigned to the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, carry a litter containing in-flight medical equipment July 10, 2020, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. The mission originated at Joint Base Andrews and transited a total of five patients and two attendees to Naval Station Norfolk, Va.; Patrick AFB, Fla.; and Travis AFB, Calif. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Garcia)

“It’s incredible how AE touches the patient from point of injury all the way back home,” said Lt. Col Jason Arndt, 133rd Airlift Wing branch chief of aeromedical evacuation. “Throughout this whole journey there’s Total Force involved. It’s nice when a whole team can come together and work seamlessly to transport patients safely and effectively.”

The aircraft’s interior environmental controls proved not only to be effective but ideal for patient care. For Hampton, who has been involved in the of evaluation of the KC-46 over the past three years, witnessing the aircraft reach this major milestone is a feat he holds close to his heart.

“[Being a part of this mission] really meant a lot to me,” said Hampton “We took this concept from a piece of paper all the way to patient movement. I really am proud of the whole team and proud that I had the opportunity to help make it happen.”

Key features, such as increased lighting visibility, electrical power and storage capacity, allowed the team to provide quality care in the air.  Since its delivery in January of 2019, there has been major headway with the aircraft’s operational capacity. 
 

Maj. Reynel Garcia, chief of aeromedical operations and training assigned to Air Mobility Command Headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., directs Airmen carrying a non-ambulatory patient into a KC-46A Pegasus July 10, 2020, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Of the five patients transited, three patients were ambulatory and two required transport via litters. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Garcia)

 
Master Sgt. Jaclyn Klimaski, Air Mobility Command aeromedical evacuation technician assigned to Air Mobility Command Headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., searches for equipment in an inflight kit July 10, 2020, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. In support of this Initial Operational Test and Evaluation, the Total Force AE crew qualified on the KC-46A Pegasus using a syllabus that included numerous patient scenarios and configurations to guide the execution of the training. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Garcia)

 
Airmen from the 45th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, offload a patient July 10, 2020, at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. The patients had recently returned from overseas to their home stations for follow-on care. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Garcia)

 
 
 

