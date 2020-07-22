Senate confirms Loh as next Air National Guard director

Advertisement

The U.S. Senate confirmed U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael A. Loh to serve as the 13th director of the Air National Guard July 20.

By assuming the post, Loh will be promoted to lieutenant general.

“General Loh is an outstanding leader who clearly understands the evolving and complex strategic environment we face at home and abroad,” said Gen. Joseph Lengyel, National Guard Bureau chief. “His experience and proven record, especially in helping shape the National Guard’s space mission, make him uniquely qualified to lead the Air National Guard’s modernization efforts to meet tomorrow’s national security challenges and better protect our nation.”

As the DANG, Loh is responsible for formulating, developing and coordinating all plans, policies and programs for more than 107,700 Air National Guard Airmen and civilians in 90 wings and 175 geographically-separated units located in 213 locations throughout the 50 States, three territories (Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands), and the District of Columbia.

“Colorado has a proud military tradition, and I am grateful for all Major General Loh has done for Coloradans and our military,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. “His leadership at the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has been unparalleled. Colorado wishes him the best of luck and knows his expertise will be an incredible asset to our country and the Air National Guard.”

A 1984 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, Loh served seven years on active duty before joining the Colorado Guard. While on active duty, he served as a European F-16 strike pilot in the 313th Lucky Puppies Tactical Fighter Squadron and as a Formal Training Unit instructor pilot at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Loh’s father, Air Force Gen. John M. Loh, graduated from the Academy in 1960, served more than 35 years in the Air Force, including during the Vietnam War, and retired as commander of Air Combat Command in 1995. Loh’s son, Air Force Capt. Michael “MJ” Loh, also an Academy graduate, currently serves as an F-16 pilot with the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy.

Loh joined the Colorado Air National Guard in 1991 and has served as flight, squadron; and group commander, assistant adjutant general, and adjutant general. During his nearly 30 years of service in the COANG, Loh deployed multiple times to the Pacific and Central Command regions and commanded combat operations during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Provide Comfort II. Loh is a command pilot with more than 3,200 flight hours, including 2,900 hours and 128 combat flight hours in the F-16A/B/C/D.

Loh’s other assignments include special assistant to the chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force; National Guard assistant to the Fourteenth Air Force/Air Forces Strategic; mobilization assistant to the commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command/U.S. Northern Command; and National Guard assistant to the commander of Air Combat Command.

“I am tremendously humbled and honored to serve as the next director of the Air National Guard,” Loh said. “I look forward to building upon the outstanding legacy left by Lt. Gen. Scott Rice, and working with Air Force leaders, the adjutants general, and our incredible wing commanders to shape the future of our force.”









