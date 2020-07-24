On This Date

Advertisement

July 24, 1951: The Bell X-1D made the first flight of its career when it was air-dropped from an EB-50A mother ship to make an unpowered glide to the Rogers Dry Lakebed at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Jean Ziegler was the pilot. The X-1D was the first of the “second generation” X-1 rocket research planes to be completed; it was intended for heat transfer research.











July 24, 1958: The last rocket-powered sled run was made on the 10,000-foot Aerodynamic Research Track, also known as the High Speed Track and the Free Air Test Facility.











July 24, 1985: The Strategic Systems Combined Test Force conducted the first captive-carry sortie in the AGM-129A Advanced Cruise Missile program.









