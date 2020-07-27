A Helping Hand

Advertisement

Capt. Ashley Ritchey, a nurse assigned to the 60th Medical Group, 60th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, California, supports Task Force 46, Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North, during COVID-19 response efforts, while working in the emergency room of the Dameron Hospital in Stockton, Calif., July 24, 2020,. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to states in need as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response.











Capt. Ashley Ritchey, right, of the 60th Medical Group, 60th Air Mobility Wing, assigned to Task Force 46, Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North (USARNORTH), instruct Staff Sgt. Ryan Sheldon of the California Army National Guard on proper application of medical personal protective gear July 22, 2020, at Dameron Hospital in Stockton, Calif. Ritchey is a registered nurse stationed at Travis Air Force Base’s David Grant USAF Medical Center in Fairfield, Calif., and deployed to support hospital staff during COVID-19 response efforts. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to states in need as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response.











First Lt. Lindsey Richardson of the 60th Medical Group, 60th Air Mobility Wing, assigned to Task Force 46, Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North (USARNORTH), uses a Pyxis medical dispensing system July 22, 2020, at Dameron Hospital in Stockton, Calif. Richardson is a nurse stationed at Travis Air Force Base’s David Grant USAF Medical Center in Fairfield, Calif., assisting Task Force 46 with the COVID-19 response efforts. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to states in need as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response.











First Lt. Madeleine Still, a registered nurse with the COVID Theater Hospital -1, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., and an Adventist Health Center Lodi Memorial Hospital registered nurse work together to care for a COVID-19 patient at Lodi, Calif., July 16, 2020. Medical personnel from the CTH-1 integrated into local civilian hospitals, supporting these communities as part of the COVID-19 response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to states in need as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response.









