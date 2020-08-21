On This Date

Advertisement

Aug. 21, 1953: Marine Corps Maj. Marion E. Carl flew the D-558-II Skyrocket to a new unofficial world altitude record, reaching 83,235 feet. This was the peak altitude achieved by the D-558-II. All rocket plane records were classed “unofficial” because they were air launched.











Aug. 21, 1969: The first LTV A-7D Corsair II arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for Category II testing from the contractor’s facility in Dallas, Texas.











Aug. 22, 1951: The X-1D was lost in a fuel explosion during preparations for its first powered flight. The aircraft was destroyed upon impact after it was jettisoned from its EB-50A mothership. The X-1D had previously made a nine-minute unpowered glide flight on July 24, 1951, when it was air-dropped from an EB-50A mother ship to make an unpowered glide to the Rogers Dry Lakebed at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The X-1D was the first of the “second generation” X-1 rocket research planes to be completed; it was intended for heat transfer research.











Aug. 22, 1984: Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, former Mercury astronaut, arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to fly B-1A No. 2.











Aug. 23, 1951: Brig. Gen. Albert Boyd, commander of the Air Force Flight Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., became the first military pilot to fly the X-5.











Aug. 24, 1961: Jacqueline Cochran established the first of eight world women’s aviation records within a three-month period by flying a YT-38A at an average speed of 844.2 mph over Edwards; 15/25-kilomter course. The course was one of five on the installation that were certified by the National Aeronautic Association, the U.S. representative of the Federation Aeronautique Internationale. They were used in establishing official worlf speed records at various altitudes.











Aug. 25, 1993: A new world altitude record for Class C-1Q, Group III Heavy Airplanes was established in a C-17. Capt. Scott Grunwald and Richard M. Cooper flew the aircraft with a payload of 11,000 pounds to an altitude of 42,226 feet.











Aug. 25, 1999: The Number Two F-22 successfully flew at 60 degrees angle-of-attack and demonstrated post-stall flight with thrust vectoring.











Aug. 26, 1954: Maj. Arthur “Kit” Murray flew the Bell X-1A to 90,440 feet, establishing a new unofficial world altitude record. This was the third such record achieved by Murray and the X-1A within a period of four months. During the flight, Murray became the first person to actually see the curvature of the earth.











Aug. 26, 1975: The YC-15 arrived from Long Beach, Calif., on its first flight. It was the McDonnell Douglas entry into the Air Force’s Advanced Medium STOL transport program to develop an aircraft capable of carrying troops and equipment into short, unimproved runways. It was in competition with the Boeing YC-14. Today, this aircraft is in the Air Force Flight Test Museum inventory.











Aug. 27, 1956: NACA chief test pilot Joe Walker made the first local flight of its assigned F-104. This inaugurated 37 continuous years of Starfighter service with NACA’s High Speed Flight Station at Edwards, Calif. The Mach 2 fighter type stayed in service with the facility until Feb. 3, 1994.











Aug. 27, 1990: The YF-23A Gray Ghost made its first flight flown by Northrop chief test pilot Alfred “Paul” Metz. The aircraft, featuring two sharply canted horizontal tail surfaces that served as ruddervators, was powered by two YF119-PW-100 engines.











Aug. 28, 1944: Personnel from the Seventh Air Force arrived at Muroc Army Air Field to set up a six-week training program for replacement B-25 aircrews on their way to the Pacific Theater. The Pacific Theater Training Program was transferred from Oahu to Muroc AAF in order to reduce seaborne supply traffic, and became the Fourth Air Force’s only B-25 “finishing school.” As a training aid, a 650-foot wooden replica of a Japanese Atago-class heavy cruiser (soon dubbed the Muroc Maru) was constructed on the south shore of the lakebed as a target for skip-bombing practice.











Aug. 28, 1961: Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., personnel conducted the first supersonic flight in a B-58 in the Sonic Boom Research Program. The joint Air Force, FAA and NASA program was to verify existing sonic boom theories and provide sonic pressure criteria to be used in the design of a supersonic transport.











Aug. 28, 1967: Lockheed’s U-2R, a much-modified version of the famed 1950s reconnaissance aircraft, made its first flight. It was flown by Bill Park.









