On This Date: The first round the world flight

On Sept. 28, 1924, three Douglas World Cruisers landed in Seattle ,Wash. — 175 days and 23,345 miles after they took off on April 6, 1924, for a round the world flight.

The Douglas World Cruisers were specially built by the Douglas Company in California and tested at McCook Field, Dayton, Ohio. They took off from Lake Washington in Seattle, heading westward for Asia via Alaska for one of the most sensational aviation events of the 1920s.

This around-the-world flight was the first globe-circling flight in aviation history and required logistical support pre-positions at locations along the route.

Of the original eight Airmen, two would not finish the first leg and two of the original aircraft would not finish the trip.



U.S. preparation for circumnavigation attempt

In the early 1920s several countries were vying to be the first to fly around the world. The British had made one unsuccessful around-the-world air flight attempt in 1922. The following year, a French team had tried; the Italians, Portuguese, and British also announced plans for a world-circling flight.

In the spring of 1923, the U.S. Army Air Service became interested in having a squadron of military aircraft undertake a round-the-world flight. It assigned a group of officers in the War Department planning group, formed as the World Flight Committee, the job of finding a suitable aircraft and planning the mission. This high-level Army enterprise, under the ultimate command of General Patrick, would ultimately have the additional support of the Navy, Diplomatic Corps, Bureau of Fisheries and Coast Guard Services.

The War Department instructed the Air Service to look at both the Fokker T-2 transport and the Davis-Douglas Cloudster to see if either would be suitable and to acquire examples for testing. Although deemed satisfactory, the planning group considered other U.S. Air Service military aircraft both in service and production, with a view that a dedicated design that could be fitted with interchangeable landing gear, wheeled and pontoons for water landings, would be preferable.

When the head of Davis-Douglas, Donald Douglas, was asked for information on the Davis-Douglas Cloudster, he instead submitted data on a modified DT-2, a torpedo bomber that Douglas had built for the U.S. Navy in 1921 and 1922. The DT-2 had proven to be a sturdy aircraft that could accommodate interchangeable wheeled and pontoon landing gear. Since the aircraft was an existing model, Douglas stated that a new aircraft, which he named the Douglas World Cruiser, could be delivered within 45 days after a contract was awarded. The Air Service agreed and sent Lt. Erik Henning Nelson, a member of the planning group, to California to work out the details with Douglas.

Douglas, assisted by Jack Northrop, began to modify a DT-2 to suit the circumnavigation requirements. The main modification involved its fuel capacity. All the internal bomb carrying structures were removed with additional fuel tanks added to the wings and fuselage fuel tanks enlarged in the aircraft. The total fuel capacity went from 115 gallons to 644 gallons.

Nelson took the Douglas proposal to Washington where Maj. Gen. Mason M. Patrick, Chief of the Air Service, approved it on Aug. 1, 1923. The War Department awarded an initial contract to Douglas for the construction of a single prototype. The prototype met all expectations, and a contract was awarded for four more production aircraft and spare parts. The last DWC was delivered on March 11, 1924.

The spare parts included 15 extra Liberty engines, 14 extra sets of pontoons, and enough replacement airframe parts for two more aircraft. These spare parts were sent ahead to locations along the route around the world the aircraft planned to follow.

The aircraft were equipped with no radios nor avionics of any sort, leaving their crew to rely entirely on their dead reckoning skills to navigate throughout the venture.

Douglas World Cruiser aircraft and crew

* Seattle (No. 1): Maj. Frederick L. Martin, pilot and flight commander, and Staff Sgt. Alva L. Harvey, flight mechanic (failed to circumnavigate)

* Chicago (No. 2): Lt. Lowell H. Smith, pilot, subsequent flight commander, and 1st Lt. Leslie P. Arnold, co-pilot

* Boston (No. 3)/Boston II (prototype): 1st Lt. Leigh P. Wade, pilot, and Staff Sgt. Henry H. Ogden, flight mechanic (failed to circumnavigate)

* New Orleans (No. 4): Lt. Erik H. Nelson, pilot, and Lt. John Harding Jr., co-pilot

The pilots trained in meteorology and navigation at Langley Field in Virginia, where they also practiced in the prototype. From February to March 1924, the crews practiced on the production aircraft at the Douglas facility in Santa Monica and in San Diego, Calif.

Team circumnavigation

Four aircraft, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, and New Orleans, left Clover Field, Santa Monica, Calif., on March 17, 1924, for Sand Point in Seattle, Wash., the official start of the journey.

The individual aircraft were formally christened with waters from their namesake cities, prior to departure from Seattle where Boeing Company technicians configured the aircraft for the long over-water portion of the flight, by exchanging wheels for pontoon floats.

On April 6 April, 1924,just 13 days after the British, under Stuart-MacLaren, set off from England in the opposite direction, they left Seattle for Alaska. Shortly after departing Prince Rupert Island on Aprl 15, the lead aircraft Seattle, flown by Martin with Harvey (the only fully qualified mechanic in the flight), blew a three-inch hole in its crankcase and was forced to land on Portage Bay. A replacement engine having been provided, the crew resumed their journey on April 25, in an attempt to catch up with the other three aircraft awaiting in Dutch Harbor but which ended in failure on April 30 when the Seattle crashed in dense fog into a mountainside near Port Moller on the Alaska Peninsula. It was destroyed in the crash. The crew survived six harrowing days in the elements before finding shelter in an unoccupied cabin on Moller Bay and made the cannery four days later.

The three remaining aircraft continued, with Chicago, flown by Smith and Arnold, assuming the lead. Tracing the Aleutian Islands, the flight traveled across the North Pacific, landing in the Soviet Union notwithstanding the lack of entry permission. The Aleuts of Atka applied the term “thunder-bird” from their mythology to the Cruisers.

On May 25, whilst in Tokyo, the team received a cable reporting “MacLaren crashed at Akyab. Plane completely wrecked. Continuance of flight doubtful.”

They responded by arranging delivery of a spare plane from Tokyo to Akyab (Sittwe) on the USS John Paul Jones, transshipped in Hong Kong onto the USS William B Preston, enabling the British to continue in their attempt to be first, as the Portuguese and Argentinians also pressed on.

The aircraft continued relatively uneventfully via Korea and down the coast of China to French Indochina, now Vietnam.

After leaving Haiphong in the Gulf of Tonkin, the Chicago’s engine broke a connecting rod and it was forced to land in a lagoon near Hue. The aircraft was considered a novelty in this region of the world and missionary priests supplied the pilots with food and wine while locals climbed aboard its pontoons. The other flyers, who had continued on to Tourane (Da Nang), searched for the Chicago by boat and found the crew sitting on the wing in the early morning hours. Three paddle-powered sampans with local crews towed the aircraft for 10 hours, and 25 miles, to Hue, where the engine was replaced with a spare urgently shipped up from Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City); The fastest, and undoubtedly the first, engine change that had ever been made in Indochina.

The flight continued through Thailand and on to Burma where they came within earshot of MacLaren during a torrential downpour east of Akyab, MacLaren having just resumed his attempt in the aircraft delivered by the Americans and sheltering on the surface at the time. Visual contact was not made and the Americans were unaware of their proximity to MacLaren.

After carrying out the major operation of exchanging the Cruisers’ floats for wheeled undercarriage at Calcutta, misfortune struck the Chicago crew on the evening of June 29 when Smith, in the dark after dinner, slipped and broke a rib. He nevertheless insisted on continuing without delaying the mission. All three aircraft were fitted with new engines in Karachi, the New Orleans having suffered a catastrophic engine failure just short of that city and limped in on intermittent power.

They then proceeded into the Middle East and then Europe.

The flight arrived in Paris on Bastille Day, July 14. From Paris the aircraft flew to London and on to the north of England in order to prepare for the Atlantic Ocean crossing by re-installing pontoons and changing engines.

On Aug. 3, flying from the Orkney Islands to Iceland, an oil pump failure forced the Boston down onto an uninviting sea less than halfway to the Faroes. The accompanying Chicago flew on to the Faroes where it dropped a note onto the supporting U.S. Navy light cruiser USS Richmond about the troubled aircraft. The crew having been rescued unhurt, the Boston, then on tow, capsized and sank shortly before reaching the Faroes. The Chicago and New Orleans had flown on to Hornafjörður, Iceland, the most northerly point of the circumnavigation.

After a long stay in Reykjavik, Iceland, where they fortuitously met Italian Antonio Locatelli and his crew, also in the course of the same circumnavigation attempt, and there accompanied by five Navy vessels and their 2,500 seaman, the Chicago, with Smith and Arnold still in the lead, and the New Orleans, with Nelson and Harding, continued on for Fredricksdal, Greenland. This was to be the longest leg of the entire journey, with those five vessels strung along the route. New engines were installed on arrival at the second stop in Greenland.

On Aug. 31, they reached Labrador, Canada, a fuel-pump failure in the Chicago having been overcome by four hours of hand pumping by Arnold. After the original prototype, now named Boston II, arrived in Pictou, Nova Scotia, the original Boston crew of Wade and Ogden were able to join the other two aircraft to fly on to Boston (where pontoon floats were exchanged for wheels again) and Washington, D.C. After a hero’s welcome in the capital, the three Douglas World Cruisers flew to the West Coast, on a multi-city tour, stopping, on Sept. 22 at Rockwell Field, San Diego, for new engines, and then arrived in Santa Monica to a welcoming crowd of 100,000 to 250,000. Their final landing in Seattle was on Sept. 28, 1924.

The trip had taken 363 flying hours 7 minutes, over 175 calendar days, and covered 26,345 miles, succeeding where the British, Portuguese, French, Italians and Argentinians failed. The Douglas Aircraft Company adopted the motto, “First Around the World — First the World Around.”

The American team had greatly increased their chances of success by using several aircraft and pre-positioning large caches of fuel, spare parts, and other support equipment along the route. They often had several U..S Navy destroyers deployed in support. At prearranged way points, the World Flight’s aircraft had their engines changed five times and new wings fitted twice.

The flight traveled from East to West, beginning in Seattle, Wash., in April 1924 and returning to its start point in September. It flew northwest to Alaska across northern-Pacific islands to Japan and then south-Asia, across to Europe and the Atlantic Ocean.

At the request of the Smithsonian Institution, the U.S. War Department transferred ownership of the Chicago to the museum for display. It made its last flight from Dayton, Ohio, to Washington, D.C., on Sept. 25, 1925. It was almost immediately put on display in the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building. In 1974, the Chicago was restored under the direction of Walter Roderick, and transferred to the new National Air and Space Museum building for display in their Barron Hilton Pioneers of Flight exhibition gallery.

Beginning in 1957, the New Orleans was displayed at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio.

The aircraft was on loan from the Los Angeles County Museum of Natural History and was returned in 2005. Since February 2012, the New Orleans is a part of the exhibits at the Museum of Flying in Santa Monica, Calif.

The wreckage of the Seattle was recovered and is now on display in the Alaska Aviation Heritage Museum. The original Boston sank in the North Atlantic, and it is thought that the only surviving piece of the original prototype, the Boston II, is the aircraft data plate, now in a private collection, and a scrap of fuselage skin, in the collection of the Vintage Wings & Wheels Museum in Poplar Grove, Ill.

All six airmen were awarded the Distinguished Service Medal by vote of the United States Congress, the first time such award had been made for acts not in the course of war, and they were excused from the prohibition against accepting awards from foreign countries.

The best in flight Mackay Trophy for 1924 was awarded to Smith, Arnold, Wade, Nelson and Ogden. Later, Martin was in command of Army aviation units in Hawaii at the time of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. His mechanic Harvey was commissioned and commanded heavy bomb groups during World War II. Nelson rose to the rank of colonel and became one of Gen. Henry Arnold’s chief trouble-shooters on the development and operational deployment of the Boeing B-29 Superfortress.









