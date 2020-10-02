On This Date

Advertisement

Oct. 1, 1947: A Los Angeles Airways helicopter takes off from the roof of Terminal Annex Post Office, inaugurating the first helicopter air mail service, the first of its kind in the United States. Two flights daily were planned on this run.















Oct. 2, 1941: Bell Chief Test Pilot Bob Stanley took the XP-59A Airacomet on its “official” first flight, climbing to 6,000 feet after an unusually long takeoff roll. Col. Laurence C. “Bill” Craigie, chief of the Experimental Aircraft Section at Wright Field, Ohio, then flew the airplane, becoming the nation’s first military jet pilot.















Oct. 2, 1946: The Chance Vought Company’s XF6U-1 Pirate made its first flight, piloted by “Ted” Owens. The aircraft was a single-engine, straight-winged Navy fighter constructed with an experimental Metalite (laminated aluminum and balsa sheet) skin.















Oct. 2, 1969: The first C-5A Galaxy arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for Category II testing.

















Oct. 3, 1967: Maj. William J. “Pete” Knight flew the modified X-15A-2 to a speed of Mach 6.7 (4,520 mph). The aircraft was flown with its full ablative coating and external fuel tanks. A dummy ramjet mounted on the lower ventral stub stabilizer fell away during the flight as a result of severe heat damage to the fairing. The flight marked the highest speed achieved in the X-15 program and remains the highest speed ever reached by a manned airplane.















Oct. 3, 1988: The space shuttle Discovery landed safely at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., after its four-day mission (STS-26). It was the first American shuttle mission since the Challenger disaster.















Oct. 4, 1958: A British Overseas Airways Corporation Comet 4 became the first jetliner to offer trans-Atlantic service to passengers with flights between London, England and New York.















Oct. 4, 1968: Category II Performance and Stability and Control evaluations began on the A-37B light attack aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.















Oct. 4, 2004: Mojave Aerospace Ventures, a joint enterprise between Paul Allen and Scaled Composites, won the Ansari X Prize when SpaceShipOne flew its second flight into space. The competition called for a non-government organization to launch a reusable crewed spacecraft into space twice within two weeks. The first flight on Sept. 29, 2004, was piloted by Mike Melvill; and the second flight, on Oct. 4, was piloted by Brian Binnie. As a result of the flight, Melvill and Binnie were awarded civilian astronaut wings.















Oct. 5, 2001: F-16B (s/n 78-0088), flown by the USAF Test Pilot School, surpassed 6,000 flying hours. Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company announced that this was the highest number of flying hours accumulated by any F-16.















Oct. 6, 1961: Jacqueline Cochran established a new 100-kilometer course speed record for women of 784.285 mph in a T-38.















Oct. 6, 1966: A Boeing EC-135N high altitude communications relay station aircraft arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for evaluation. The aircraft, modified with a 10-foot long radome on its nose, was the first of eight planned Apollo Range Instrumented Aircraft (ARIA) to be used as a flying worldwide communications network for the Apollo program.















Oct. 6, 1966: The XLR-99 engine of X-15 No. 1 shut down 90 seconds after launch due to a bulkhead failure. Major Michael J. Adams, making his first X-15 flight, made a successful emergency landing on Cuddeback Dry Lake.















Oct. 7, 1963: Capt. Joe H. Engle became the third U.S. Air Force pilot to fly an X-15. Engle later completed 16 X-15 flights, three of which exceeded 50 miles earning him his U.S. Air Force astronaut wings. He subsequently became a NASA astronaut in 1966 and commanded two space shuttle missions, becoming the only person to enter outer space commanding two different winged vehicles.















Oct. 7, 1985: Space Shuttle Atlantis landed on lakebed Runway 23 following its first orbital mission.















Oct. 7, 2001: A Tomahawk cruise missile is launched from the USS Philippine Sea in a strike against al Qaeda training camps and Taliban military installations in Afghanistan. The United States and the United Kingdom began airstrikes in Afghanistan in response to that state’s support of terrorism and Osama bin Laden. The act was the first military action taken in response to the terrorist attacks on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001.















Oct. 8, 1945: A specially configured B-29 launch aircraft, designated a JTB29A, ferried a Bell XS-1 (s/n 46-063) rocket research airplane to Muroc Army Air Field.















Oct. 8, 1993: Capt. Pamela A. Melroy and Richard A. Cooper flew a C-17 with a 73,039-kilo payload to an altitude of 9,805 meters. In so doing, they established new official world records for altitude with a 70,000-kilo payload, and for the greatest mass carried to 2,000 meters.















Oct. 9, 1946: Boeing began a B-29 High Altitude Test program to study the effects of using heated fuel to reach high altitudes, and the dropping of photoflash bombs from 40,000 feet.















Oct. 9, 1999: The final flight of an SR-71 Blackbird took place during the course of the Edwards AFB Open House and Air Show. NASA Dryden Flight Research Center pilot Rogers Smith and flight engineer Marta Bohn-Meyer flew the aircraft to a speed of Mach 3.21 at an altitude of 80,100 feet.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact