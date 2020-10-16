On This Date

Advertisement

Oct. 16, 1953: Heavy gross weight takeoff tests were completed on the Boeing B-47 Stratojet bomber, extending the capability of this weapon system.











Oct. 16, 1975: The Air Force Rocket Propulsion Laboratory at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., conducted a successful first firing of the large Super Hippo reusable solid propellant rocket test motor on Leuhman Ridge.











Oct. 17, 1967: Maj. William J. “Pete” Knight flew X-15 No. 2 to an altitude of 280,500 feet, winning his U.S. Air Force Astronaut Wings.











Oct. 18, 1984: The first production B-1B Lancer bomber, serial number 82-0001, made its first flight, from Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif. Rockwell test pilot M.L. Stevenson and Lt. Col. L. B. Schroeder flew successfully for more than three hours before landing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. This photograph is of Sept. 4, 1984, roll-out of the aircraft.











Oct. 19, 1977: After a 19-month battle over noise and pollution, Concorde made its maiden flight into JFK Airport in New York. Scheduled passenger service from Paris and London to JFK began Nov. 22, 1977.











Oct. 20, 1948: The XF-88 Voodoo made its first flight at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., flown by McDonnell test pilot Robert M. Edholm. The high-tailed, twin-engine aircraft won the Air Force’s long-range Penetration Fighter competition but never went into production. The basic design later resurfaced in the company’s highly successful F-101 program.













Oct. 21, 1947: The first flight of Northrop’s all-jet version of the Flying Wing bomber, the YB-49, took place. It was a 34-minute hop from Northrop Field in Hawthorne, Calif., to Edwards Air Force, Calif. These file photos from the Edwards History Office were captured on the day of departure at Hawthorne.











Oct. 21, 1955: Republic Aviation Corporation conducted a cross-country flight of an F-84G equipped with a Bausch & Lomb periscope system. The flight, from Edwards to Farmingdale, N.Y., was to evaluate the feasibility of a flush-mounted cockpit for the XF-103 program which was cancelled in August 1957.













Oct. 21, 1956: Actor William Holden and other Hollywood personalities attended the opening of the new Base Theater at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and viewed a screening of “Toward the Unknown,” which had been filmed on the base. This marked the official opening of the new base theater.











Oct. 22, 1955: The Republic YF-105A Thunderchief made its first flight and exceeded Mach 1, piloted by company pilot “Rusty” Roth. The aircraft was a very large, single engine fighter-bomber with an internal weapons bay and four wing hard points. The F-105 went on to give valuable service in Vietnam.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact