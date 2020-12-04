On This Date

Advertisement

Dec. 4, 1962: A team at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., began stability and control evaluation of the Kaman HH-43 Huskie crash rescue and fire suppression helicopter. The U.S. Air Force acquired the HH-43 Huskie primarily for local base rescue and fighting aircraft fires. Kaman delivered the first U.S. Air Force H-43As in November 1958, and the B series followed in June 1959. In 1962 the Air Force changed the H-43 designation to HH-43 to reflect the aircraft’s rescue role. The final Air Force version was the HH-43F with engine modifications for improved performance.

The Huskie’s interesting intermeshing rotor configuration used two wooden rotors turning in opposite directions, eliminating the need for a tail rotor. Large tabs on the trailing edge of each blade warped the rotors and caused the helicopter to rise or descend.

A Huskie on rescue alert could be airborne in approximately one minute with a fire suppression kit hanging beneath. Developed at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, the fire suppression kit weighed only 1,000 pounds, but it could produce almost 700 gallons of fire-fighting foam. Huskies often reached crash sites before ground vehicles arrived, and the foam from the kit plus the powerful downwash of air from the rotors opened a path for rescuers to reach trapped crash victims.

During the Southeast Asia War, the Air Rescue Service (later the Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Service) first used HH-43 Huskies, which became known unofficially as “Pedros” from their radio call sign. First assigned to Da Nang and Bien Hoa Air Bases in the Republic of South Vietnam and to Nakon Phanom Royal Thai Air Base in 1964, the HH-43 remained the only dedicated USAF rescue helicopter until the arrival of the HH-3 Jolly Greens in late 1965.



Flying the first Air Force rescue helicopter to arrive in Southeast Asia and the last to leave, HH-43 aircrews saved more lives in combat than crews flying any other USAF helicopter. From 1966 to 1970, they performed a total of 888 combat saves — 343 aircrew rescues and 545 non-aircrew rescues. It was an HH-43 that carried Airman 1st Class William J. Pitsenbarger on his Medal of Honor mission on April 11, 1966.











Dec. 4, 1965: The United States launched Gemini 7 with Air Force Lt. Col. Frank Borman and Navy Cmdr. James A. Lovell aboard on a two-week mission. While Gemini 7 was in orbit, its sister ship, Gemini 6A, was launched on Dec. 15 on a one-day mission; the two spacecraft were able to rendezvous within a foot of each other.











Dec. 5, 1963: U.S. Air Force Pilot Maj. Robert Rushworth flew an X-15 to Mach 6.06, the highest speed ever achieved by a winged aircraft at that time. During his time with the program, Rushworth completed 34 X-15 flights, more than any other pilot.











Dec. 6, 1963: Maj. Robert W. Smith zoomed a Lockheed NF-104A aerospace trainer to an altitude of 120,800 feet, setting an unofficial record for altitude.

https://www.facebook.com/EdwardsAirForceBase/videos/781458345238430/?l=9012414477734975080











Dec. 6, 1979: The A-10 Standard Inertial Navigation Competition concluded; the Litton system was ultimately selected for the attack aircraft. The Republic YA-10 Thunderbolt II in this photograph is the only two-seater A-10 ever built and is currently in the collection of the Edwards Air Force Flight Test Museum.











Dec. 7, 1941: Upon news of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the 6th Reconnaissance Squadron was dispatched to Muroc for their safety. The unit began to fly antisubmarine patrols off the Pacific coast using Douglas B-18 Bolos and the Lockheed A-29 Hudson.













Dec. 7, 1972: Apollo 17, the last manned mission to the moon in the Apollo series, launched with astronauts Eugene A. Cernan, commander, Ronald E. Evans, command module pilot, and Harrison H. Schmitt, lunar module pilot, on board. Apollo 17 was a “J-type mission” that included three days on the lunar surface, extended scientific capability, and the use of the third Lunar Roving Vehicle. Cernan and Schmitt landed in the Taurus–Littrow valley and completed three moonwalks, taking lunar samples and deploying scientific instruments. The landing site had been chosen to further the mission’s main goals: to sample lunar highland material older than Mare Imbrium, and to investigate the possibility of relatively recent volcanic activity. Evans remained in lunar orbit in the command and service module, taking scientific measurements and photographs.

Cernan, Evans, Schmitt, and the mice returned to Earth on Dec. 19.

Apollo 17 was the first mission to have no one on board who had been a test pilot; X-15 test pilot Joe Engle lost the lunar module pilot assignment to Schmitt, a geologist. The mission included the first night launch of a U.S. human spaceflight and the final crewed launch of a Saturn V rocket. It was also the final use of Apollo hardware for its original purpose (extra Apollo spacecraft were later used in the Skylab and Apollo–Soyuz programs).

The mission broke several crewed spaceflight records: the longest Moon landing, longest total extravehicular activities (moonwalks), largest lunar sample, longest time in lunar orbit, and, at 75, most lunar orbits.











Dec. 8, 1953: The needle-nosed X-3 Stiletto jet-powered research airplane, was delivered to the U.S. Air Force after initial flight testing by the Douglas company. The Flight Test Center was to conduct a series of flights before turning it over to the NACA’s High Speed Flight Research Station at Edwards for further flight research.











Dec. 8, 1954: A Republic F-84 Thunderjet made the first successful arrested landing on the inflated rubber mat in the ZELMAL program. A test pilot made a second successful landing three days later but experienced a strained neck from a sudden pitching movement after the hook engaged. The ZELMAL project was terminated on Dec. 16.











Dec. 8, 1962: Performance and stability tests began on the Convair B-58A Multiple Weapons Configuration program. This enabled the supersonic bomber to carry four externally mounted special weapons on under-wing pylons.











Dec. 9, 1946: The XS-1 high-speed research aircraft, with a rocket engine installed, was air dropped over Rogers Dry Lake for its first powered flight. Bell Aircraft Corporation test pilot Chalmers “Slick” Goodlin was the pilot.











Dec. 9, 1952: The dual-powered XF-91 Thunderceptor accomplished its first supersonic flight, reaching Mach 1.07 when its XLR11-RM-9 rocket engine was activated. Republic test pilot Russell M. “Rusty” Roth (standing on the ladder) made the flight.











Dec. 10, 1947: Maj. John P. Stapp, M.D., became the first human test subject on the rocket deceleration track. This 2,000 feet facility was located at North Base and was constructed to study the effects of abrupt deceleration upon the human body, and to aid in the research of restraining systems for modern aircraft.

https://www.facebook.com/EdwardsAirForceBase/videos/722241571160108/?l=9087930010845994338











Dec. 10, 1955: The Ryan X-13 Vertifetfirst prototype (#54-1619) was fitted with temporary landing gear and made its first horizontal flight on Dec. 10, 1955. Later, it made full horizontal to vertical attitude conversions and back again at altitude.











Dec. 11, 2010: AF-03, the newest Joint Strike Fighter to land at Edwards, arrived from Fort Worth, Texas, for test and evaluation. Equipped with avionics and sensors, the new F-35 Lighting II is the first mission-systems aircraft of the fleet. It joins AF-01 and AF-02, which arrived at Edwards in May. Test flights of AF-03 commenced Dec. 13.









