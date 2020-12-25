On This Date

Advertisement

Dec. 25, 1914: Legendary “Christmas Truce” takes place on the battlefields of World War I between British and German troops. Instead of fighting, soldiers exchange gifts and play soccer.















Dec. 25, 1999: Space Shuttle Discovery’s astronauts finished their repair job on the Hubble Space Telescope and released it back into orbit.















Dec. 26, 1956: The Convair YF-106A Delta Dart made its first flight. Convair’s chief test pilot, Richard L. “Dick” Johnson, took the delta-winged interceptor to Mach 1.9 at 57,000 feet.















Dec. 27, 1950: The Douglas XF4D-1 Skyray arrived for evaluation of the stability and control of the Navy’s first delta-winged fighter.















Dec. 27, 1968: Apollo 8 returns to earth.















Dec. 28, 1909: Frenchman Albert Kimmerling made the first airplane flight in Africa, taking off at the Nahoon Racetrack at East London, South Africa, in a Voisin biplane. He was also involved in the first airplane crash in South Africa on Jan. 1, 1910, when the flight was repeated. The incident was fairly minor.















Dec. 29, 1939: First flight of the Consolidated B-24 Liberator bomber prototype















Dec. 29, 1940: German aircraft dropped 10,000 bombs on London in one of the worst nights ever during the Battle of Britain. The nearly four months-long Second World War aerial conflict had been predicted in the summer of that year by Prime Minister Winston Churchill in one of his most famous speeches.















Dec. 31, 1934: Helen Richey, the first female commercial airline pilot, flew her fist regular civil flight with Central Airlines, flying a Ford Trimotor from Washington, D.C., to Detroit. She was eventualy forced to step down from the cockpit by the all-male pilots union.















Dec. 31, 1958: The Zero-Length Launch Program using an F-100, was completed.















Dec. 31, 1968: The Tupolev Tu-144 made its first flight. The Tu-144 was a Soviet supersonic passenger airliner designed by Tupolev in operation from 1968 to 1999. The Tu-144 was the world’s first commercial supersonic transport aircraft with its prototype’s maiden flight from Zhukovsky Airport, two months before the British-French Concorde. Sixteen aircraft were manufactured, and the aircraft conducted 102 commercial flights, of which only 55 carried passengers, at an average service altitude of 52,000 feet, and cruised at a speed of around 1,400 mph (Mach 2) The Tu-144 first went supersonic on June 5, 1969, four months before Concorde, and on May 26, 1970, became the world’s first commercial transport to exceed Mach 2.









