On This Date

Advertisement

Jan. 23, 1990: McDonnell Douglas personnel began a series of performance tests on the MD-11 aircraft. The MD-11 was a derivative of the DC-10, with major improvements: Advanced Technology Engines, a stretched fuselage, winglets, and a two-person cockpit.















Jan. 24, 1950: The YF-93A made its first flight, piloted by George Welch. The aircraft, with side-mounted flush air inlets, was North American’s candidate in the Penetration Fighter fly-off, in competition with McDonnell’s XF-88 Voodoo, and Lockheed’s XF-90. Before the fly-off was completed, the Air Force terminated the Penetration Fighter requirement in favor of an all-weather fighter.















Jan. 24, 1986: Voyager 2, launched into orbit with Voyager 1 in 1977, began transmitting images from Uranus in 1986. The massive planet showed some evidence of boiling oceanic water. Voyager 2 also found 10 new moons and two new rings around Uranus. Voyager 2 would become the only spacecraft to study all four of the solar system’s outer planets at close range.















Jan. 25, 1964: The first flight in the Northrop F-5A/B Category II/III test program took place.















Jan. 25, 1991: A series of X-29 Advanced Technology Demonstrator Aircraft high angle of attack agility test sorties began. According to the Edwards History Office the forward-swept wing experimental jet exhibited better flying qualities in the high angle of attack range than many current operational fighters, and without the weight and complexity of special flaps, slats, or thrust vectoring systems. Find out more about this aircraft online at https://www.nasa.gov/centers/armstrong/news/FactSheets/FS-008-DFRC.html















Jan. 26, 1957: The last operational North American P-51 “Mustang” fighter was retired to the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio. The aircraft was obtained from the West Virginia Air National Guard. On display at the museum, it is painted as the P-51D flown by Col. C.L. Sluder, commander of the 325th Fighter Group in Italy in 1944. The name of this aircraft, Shimmy IV, is derived from the names of his daughter, Sharon, and his wife, Zimmy.















Jan. 27, 1950: A ceremony was held, in connection with Armed Forces Day, to rename the base in honor of Capt. Glen W. Edwards. Edwards’ father was in attendance at the ceremony. The original plaque, shown here, misspelled Edwards’ first name by adding a second ‘n’ — the plaque was later remade and the error was corrected.















Jan. 27. 1967: During a simulation aboard the Apollo spacecraft on the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, a flash fire ignited in the pure oxygen atmosphere of the capsule, killing astronauts Gus Grissom, Ed White, and Roger Chaffee. It was the first fatal accident directly attributed to the U.S. space program, and it led to a redesign of the spacecraft. The Apollo mission of sending astronauts to the moon was resumed in October 1968.















Jan. 28, 1964: Maj. Robert Rushworth flew the 100th X-15 flight near Edwards Air Force Base and, according to the initial flight log, reached the speed of 3,618 (mach 5.34) and 107,400 feet in altitude.















Jan. 28, 1986: During a launch viewed by millions of people around the world, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded, killing all seven members of its crew — Francis R. (Dick) Scobee, Michael J. Smith, Judith A. Resnik, Ronald E. McNair, Ellison S. Onizuka, Gregory B. Jarvis, and teacher Christa McAuliffe. The explosion occurred 73 seconds into the flight because of a leak in one of the rocket boosters that ignited the main liquid fuel tank. Following the tragedy, the shuttle program was suspended until September 1988.















Jan. 29, 1945: comedian Jimmy Durante and tap dancer and actor Bill “Bojangles” Robinson performed at Muroc Army Airfield. Durante was a frequent performer on the base.

















Jan. 29, 1949: A Convair B-36B, piloted by Major Stephen Dillon, established a record bomb lift by taking a pair of dummy 42,000-pound “Grand Slam” bombs aloft at Muroc. The first bomb was released at an altitude of 35,000 feet, the second from 40,000 feet.

















Jan. 29, 1987: The U.S. National Park Service awarded Rogers Dry Lake at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., National Historic Landmark status in a ceremony conducted at the site of the future Air Force Flight Test Museum. Ceremonies were also held dedicating the site as the Gen. James H. “Jimmy” Doolittle Airpark. In this photograph are are AFFTC Commander Maj. Gen. William Twinting, Foundation Corresponding Secretary Martha Ettinger, Foundation President, retired U.S. Air Force Col., William J. “Pete” Knight, and Museum Curator, retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Doug Nelson unveiling the plaque dedicating the Jimmy Doolittle Airpark.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact