On This Date

Jan. 30, 1968: A new project directive from the Air Force chief of staff directed the Air Force Flight Test Center to continue support of the North American XB-70A Valkyrie flight research program.













Jan. 31, 1918: The Curtiss R-6 twin-float seaplane becomes the first U.S.-built airplane to operate overseas with American forces at Naval Base 13, Ponta Delgado, in the Azores.













Jan. 31, 1958: The United States joined the space race when Explorer 1 was launched into orbit on Jan. 31, 1958. The satellite lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida under the direction of legendary German-born scientist Dr. Wernher Von Braun. Explorer 1, which was 80 inches long and 6.25 inches in diameter, revolved around Earth in a looping orbit that took it as close as 220 miles of Earth and as far away as 1,563 miles. Explorer orbited the Earth more than 58,000 times before burning up on March 31, 1970.













Jan. 31, 1961: NASA launched Ham the Chimp aboard a Mercury-Redstone rocket from Cape Canaveral, Fla. Ham was secured in a Project Mercury mission designated MR-2 and on a suborbital flight. Ham’s vital signs and tasks were monitored by sensors and computers on Earth. The capsule suffered a partial loss of pressure during the flight, but Ham’s space suit prevented him from suffering any harm. Ham’s lever-pushing performance in space was only a fraction of a second slower than on Earth, demonstrating that tasks could be performed in space. Ham’s capsule splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean and was recovered by a rescue ship later that day. His only physical injury was a bruised nose. His flight was 16 minutes and 39 seconds long.













Jan. 31, 1964: Concurrent systems evaluation and performance tests began on the YAT-37D. The aircraft was a T-37B modified for the ground attack role. According to the Edwards History Office, tests revealed that the light twin-jet aircraft would possess a short turnaround time and be relatively easy to maintain in combat, but would have a small radius of action.













Jan. 31, 1971: Astronauts Alan Shepard, Edgar Mitchell and Stuart Roosa blasted off aboard Apollo 14 on a mission to the moon.













Jan. 31, 1977: The first Space Shuttle orbiter, Enterprise, arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. As many in the Antelope Valley witnessed, it was conveyed at 3-mph from Rockwell International’s assembly facility in Palmdale aboard a 90-wheel transporter. The unpowered version of the Shuttle was housed at Dryden Flight Research Center in preparation for a series of ground, captive- and free-flight tests prior to the space launch program.

Feb. 1, 1943: During World War II, one of America’s most highly decorated military units, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, made up almost exclusively of Japanese-Americans, was authorized. Beginning in 1944, the regiment fought primarily in the European Theater, in particular Italy, southern France, and Germany. The 442nd Regiment is the most decorated unit for its size in U.S. military history. The unit earned more than 18,000 awards in less than two years, including more than 4,000 Purple Hearts and 4,000 Bronze Star Medals. The unit was awarded eight Presidential Unit Citations (five earned in one month). Twenty-one of its members were awarded Medals of Honor.













Feb. 1, 1950: Eight Grumman F9F “Panthers” land on the USS Valley Forge to complete the first aircraft carrier night landing trials by jets.















Feb. 1, 1956: The first rocket sled run was made at the High Speed Track to test the effects of supersonic rain erosion on missile radomes and various radome materials. Test items in the series included domes for the F-102, and the Falcon and Bomarc missiles.













Feb. 1, 2001: The NEAR-Shoemaker was the first spacecraft specifically designed to study an asteroid. In this case, the asteroid was Eros, the closest asteroid to Earth. As NEAR descended onto Eros, it sent back dozens of high-resolution pictures. Even though NEAR was not designed to land on an asteroid, NASA decided to do so. It touched down and sent back data, until its final signal on Feb. 28, 2001.













Feb. 1, 2003: Another shuttle tragedy occurred in 2003, when Columbia was destroyed on re-entry, killing all seven crew members — David M. Brown, William C. McCool, Michael P. Anderson, Kalpana Chawla, Rick D. Husband, Laurel B. Clark, and Ilan Ramon. NASA suspended shuttle missions for more than two years as it probed the disaster.













Feb. 2, 1974: The YF-16 made its ‘official’ first flight at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., with General Dynamics test pilot Phil Oestricher in the cockpit. The aircraft flew for 90 minutes at 30,000 feet and at a speed of 460 mph. The aircraft’s ‘unofficial first flight occurred on Jan. 20, 1974 however. Oestricher was scheduled to undertake a high-speed taxi test of the YF-16. At the time, the fly-by-wire technology used in the cockpit was brand new. During the taxi test, Oestricher made what he thought were small control-stick inputs to the new system. However, his handling of the controls was more than anticipated. Struggling to bring the aircraft under control, and to avoid a crash, he decided it was safer to just lift off and regain control of the aircraft in the air. This decision resulted in a go-round flight, and safe landing. In this video, Oestricher discusses his memorable ‘first flight.’













Feb. 3, 1964: The Federal Aviation Agency launched “Operation Bongo Mark 2” to investigate the effects of supersonic flight. For six months, Oklahoma City was subjected to eight sonic booms per day, starting at 7 a.m. The Air Force used F-104 fighter and B-58 bomber aircraft to produce the booms, along with the occasional F-101 and F-106.]Oklahoma City’s population was perceived to be relatively tolerant of such an experiment, as it had an economic dependency on the nearby Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center and Tinker Air Force Base; and, in fact, the local Chamber of Commerce threw a celebratory dinner when Oklahoma City was selected. Despite this, the testing was stopped early, in the wake of damage complaints. Although the final report said that “the overwhelming majority felt they could learn to live with the numbers and kinds of booms experienced,” there were 9,594 complaints of damage to buildings, 4,629 formal damage claims, and 229 claims for a total of $12,845.32, mostly for broken glass and cracked plaster. The FAA rejected 94 percent of all the claims it received, fueling a rising tide of anger that soared even after the experiment’s conclusion.













Feb. 3, 1994: The space shuttle Discovery lifted off, carrying Sergei Krikalev, the first Russian cosmonaut to fly aboard a U.S. spacecraft. The mission, STS-60, carried the Wake Shield Facility experiment and a SPACEHAB module into orbit, and carried out a live bi-directional audio and downlink link-up with the cosmonauts aboard the Russian space station Mir. Krikalev later flew on Space Shuttle Endeavour (STS-88), Dec. 4-15, 1998, which was the first International Space Station assembly mission. He was also a member of the Expedition 1 crew, the first crew on the ISS, and was commander of Expedition 11 in 2005.













Feb. 3, 1995: Space Shuttle Discovery lifted off on the second mission of the U.S. Russian Shuttle-Mir Program. This was the first shuttle flight to be piloted by a woman – Eileen M. Collins. In recognition of her achievement as the first female Shuttle Pilot, she received the Harmon Trophy. Discovery landed at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 11, 1995.













Feb. 4, 1941: The United Service Organization (USO) is founded. The USO sought to be the GI’s “home away from home” and began a tradition of entertaining the troops that continues today. Involvement in the USO was one of the many ways in which the nation had come together to support the war effort, with nearly 1.5 million people having volunteered their services in some way. The USO initially disbanded in 1947, but was revived in 1950 for the Korean War, after which it continued, also providing peacetime services. During the Vietnam War, USO social facilities were sometimes located in combat zones. The USO has more than 200 locations around the world in 14 countries (including the U.S.) and 27 states.













Feb. 4, 1945: President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began a wartime conference at Yalta. The aim of the conference was to shape a post-war peace that represented not just a collective security order but a plan to give self-determination to the liberated peoples of post-Nazi Europe. The meeting was intended mainly to discuss the re-establishment of the nations of war-torn Europe. However, within a few short years, with the Cold War dividing the continent, Yalta became a subject of intense controversy.













Feb. 4, 2011: The Northrop Grumman X-47B Unmanned Combat Air System Demonstration (UCAS-D) aircraft, designed for use by the U.S. Navy, completed a 29-minute first flight at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., during which it climbed to 5,000 feet, flew several patterns and landed safely.









