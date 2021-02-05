On This Date

Advertisement

Feb. 5, 1918: Stephen W. Thompson becomes the first American aviator to shoot down an enemy aircraft. Thompson was flying as gunner on a French aircraft.















Feb. 5, 1971: Apollo 14, third U.S. manned Moon expedition, lands near Fra Mauro Alan Shepard & Edward Mitchell (Apollo 14) walk on Moon for 4 hours.















Feb. 6, 1959: The first successful test-fire of the Titan ICBM takes place. The Martin Marietta SM-68A/HGM-25A Titan I was the United States’ first multistage intercontinental ballistic missile, in use from 1959 until 1962. Though the SM-68A was operational for only three years, it spawned numerous follow-on models that were a part of the U.S. arsenal and space launch capability. The Titan I was unique among the Titan models in that it used liquid oxygen and RP-1 as propellants. All subsequent versions used storable propellants instead.















Feb. 7, 1975: An LTV A-7D Corsair II made the first flight equipped with Honeywell’s Digitac digital flight control system. The system was designed to make tracking easier for tactical fighters by tailoring the handling qualities of the aircraft for the type of weapon delivery mission being flown.















Feb. 7, 1984: Space shuttle Challenger astronauts Bruce McCandless II and Robert L. Stewart went on the first untethered spacewalk, which lasted nearly six hours. The STES-11 mission launched Feb. 3, and landed Feb. 11, after deploying two communications satellites.















Feb. 8, 1933: The Boeing Model 247 made its first flight. The 247 was an early United States airliner, considered the first such aircraft to fully incorporate advances such as all-metal (anodized aluminium) semimonocoque construction, a fully cantilevered wing and retractable landing gear. Other advanced features included control surface trim tabs, an autopilot and de-icing boots for the wings and tailplane. Ordered off the drawing board, the 247 entered service in 1933. Subsequent development in airliner design saw engines and airframes becoming larger and four-engined designs emerged, but no significant changes to this basic formula appeared until cabin pressurization and high altitude cruise were introduced in 1940, with the Boeing 307 Stratoliner















Feb. 9, 1937: The prototype Blackburn B.24 “Skua” two-seat fighter/dive-bomber makes its maiden flight, piloted by “Dasher” Blake at Brough, Yorkshire. It is Britain’s first dive-bomber. The Skua was a carrier-based low-wing, two-seater, single-radial engine aircraft operated by the British Fleet Air Arm which combined the functions of a dive bomber and fighter. It was designed in the mid-1930s and saw service in the early part of the Second World War. It took its name from the sea bird.















Feb. 9, 1942: The U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff held its first formal meeting to coordinate military strategy during World War II.















Feb. 9, 1969: The Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet makes its first flight. The 747 entered commercial service on Jan. 22, 1970, with Pan Am’s New York-London route. Raised above the main deck, the cockpit creates a hump. This raised cockpit allows front loading of cargo on freight variants. Despite no longer being in commercial service, and Boeing’s announcement it would cease 747 production in 2022, there are several 747 aircraft still in service including VC-25, the U.S. Air Force VIP version of the aircraft used to fly the U.S. president and known by the call sign Air Force One (used when the president is on board); the E-4 Advanced Airborne Command Post flown by the U.S. Air Force; and the NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), based in Palmdale, Calif. While NASA’s space shuttle program was operational, NASA operated two specially modified 747s as Shuttle Carrier Aircraft; used to transport the shuttles from the landing site at Edwards AFB, Calif., back to the launch site in Florida.















Feb. 9, 1971: The crew of Apollo 14 returned to Earth after man’s third landing on the moon.















Feb. 10, 1962: The Soviet Union exchanged captured American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers for Rudolf Abel, a Soviet spy held by the United States.















Feb. 11, 1945: Consolidated Vultee Aircraft Corporation’s XP-81 made its first flight at Muroc, piloted by Frank Davis. The XP-31 was a single seat, long range escort fighter that combined use of both turbojet and turboprop engines. Although promising, the lack of suitable engines combined with the end of World War II doomed the project.















Feb. 11, 1975: Mission control personnel used the new automated flight test data system operationally for the first time, to monitor the third test sortie of the B-A Lancer.









