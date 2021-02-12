On This Date

Advertisement

Feb. 12, 1959: The last B-36J built and the last one in operational U.S. Air Force service, Serial Number 52-2827, left Biggs Air Force Base, Texas, where it had been on duty with the 95th Heavy Bombardment Wing, and flew to Amon Carter Field in Fort Worth, where it was put on display. The replacement of the B-36 fleet began in February 1956 with the aircraft being replaced with the B-52. Within two years, all B-36s, except five used for museum displays, had been scrapped at Davis–Monthan AFB, Ariz. 52-2827 is now on display at the Pima Air and Space Museum.















Feb. 12, 1962: NASA test pilot Milton “Mitt” Thompson made the first flight of the Paraglider Research Vehicle (Parasev) at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The unique craft was developed to explore the concept of returning Gemini and Apollo spacecraft to Earth using a hang-glider type wing. Gus Grissom is on the right.















Feb. 12, 1973: A U.S. Air Force C-141 Starlifter, tail number 66-0177 from Norton Air Force Base, Calif., and nicknamed the Hanoi Taxi, landed in Hanoi, North Vietnam, as part of Operation Homecoming – the mission to return prisoners of war from Vietnam. There were 40 former POWs on that first flight. One of the POWs on the first flight was Navy Cmdr. Everett Alvarez Jr., the first American pilot to be shot down in North Vietnam and, by the war’s end, the second longest-held POW there. Alvarez had spent eight-and-a-half years in captivity.















Feb. 13, 1943: The Vought F4U Corsair made its operational debut in the Solomon Islands. Flown by the U.S. Marine Corps’ Fighter Attack Squadron-124, the aircraft assisted P40s and P-38s in escorting a formation of Consolidated B-24 Liberators on a raid against a Japanese airfield at Kahili.















Feb. 14, 1951: The Republic YF-84F (seen here flying over Edwards), made its first flight.















Feb. 14, 1953: the Bell X-1A made it first glide flight, flown by Bell test pilot Jean Ziegler. This second-generation aircraft was designed with twice the performance potential of its predecessors, in order to investigate aerodynamic phenomena at altitudes above 90,000 feet and speeds beyond Mach 2.















Feb. 15, 1958: The first Convair B-58 Hustler (s/n 55-665) arrived at the Flight Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for Phase IV testing, concluding a combined delivery and flight test. The four-engine delta winged aircraft was the world’s first bomber designed to sustain supersonic speeds during its mission profile.















Feb. 16, 1965: Following two months of repair and modification, the Category I test team at Edwards flew the North American XB-70 Valkyrie to a speed of Mach 1.6. During this flight, piloted by Joe Cotton, the Air Induction System was adjusted and the hinged wing tips folded full down to 65 degrees for the first time.















Feb. 17, 1956: The Lockheed YF-104A made its first flight, piloted by Tony LeVier. This was a service test F-104 redesign with a new GE79 axial-flow engine, lengthened fuselage, relocated vertical stabilizer, a ventral stabilizing fin, and redesigned air intake ducts. These changes aided stability and made the F-104 into the U.S. Air Force’s first operation Mach 2 fighter.















Feb. 18, 1970: NASA’s HL-10, piloted by U.S. Air Force Maj. Peter C. Hoag, reached the highest speed ever achieved by any of the experimental lifting body aircraft – Mach 1.86.















Feb. 18, 1977: The Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, a Boeing 747 modified NASA to ferry the space shuttle cross-country, made its first flight with the Space Shuttle Enterprise on its back. The flight was conducted at NASA’s Dryden Flight Research Center (now Armstrong FRC) at Edwards, Calif. NASA eventually operated two of the modified 747s. At the end of the Shuttle Program, the aircraft were used to transport the retired space shuttles to museums around the country. SCA N911NA was retired on Feb. 8, 2012, and was used by NASA as a source of parts for the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) mission operating from Air Force Plant 42. Aircraft N911NA is on display at the Joe Davies Heritage Airpark in Palmdale, Calif.















Feb. 18, 1986: A B-1B Lancer completed the first aerial refueling mission over Southern California, in a series that was aimed at achieving limited qualification for aerial refueling from KC-135 and KC-10 tankers.









