U.S. Army

Battistella Spa, Pasiano di Pordenone, Italy (W912GB-21-D-0009); Bryan 77 Construction JV, Colorado Springs, Colo., (W912GB-21-D-0010); Ske Support Services GMBH, Goldbach, Germany (W912GB-21-D-0011); Sociedad Española de Montajes Industriales SA, Madrid, Spain (W912GB-21-D-0012); and Zafer Taahhut Insaat Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Ankara, Turkey (W912GB-21-D-0013), will compete for each order of the $49,950,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide design-build and design-bid-build construction services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 18, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Global Inc., Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $9,955,613 modification (P00021) to contract W31P4Q-17-C-0173 for contractor field support technicians. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla.; Taipei, Taiwan; and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 missile procurement (Army) funds and Foreign Military Sales (Saudi Arabia and Taiwan) funds in the amount of $9,955,613 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

Serco Inc., Herndon, Va., is awarded a task order at $38,143,547 under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $600,000,000 for the life-cycle sustainment of Anti-Terrorism Force Protection (ATFP) systems and assets, worldwide. Initial task order is being awarded for the sustainment of existing ATFP systems and assets worldwide. The task order contains 23 options, which if exercised, would bring the total value to $153,544,286. The work to be performed is for life-cycle sustainment of physical security/access control and command, control, communications, computers and intelligence systems in support of Commander Naval Installation Command’s ATFP program, worldwide. A “system” includes all of the hardware, associated firmware, software and cabling or other signal/data transmission subsystems necessary for the system to function as intended. The scope of the procurement includes preventive maintenance of hardware, associated firmware and software; response and resolution of service calls for corrective maintenance to include equipment repair, overhaul or replacement; Information Assurance Vulnerability Alert to include version control, patch management and vulnerability scanning; asset management to track, maintain, upgrade and dispose of systems; configuration management to establish and maintain consistency of the system attributes with operational requirements and evolving technical baseline; technical refreshments, upgrades and installation of new systems; and programmatic trend analysis to identify systemic sustainment issues such as technology obsolescence. Work under this task order is expected to be completed by February 2022. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an option for an additional 36 months, with an expected completion date of February 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N) contract funds in the amount of $38,143,547 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M, N. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with five proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N39430-21-D-2230).



Universal Propulsion Co. Inc., Fairfield, Calif., is awarded a $30,132,310 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering, technical, administrative and programmatic management support for total life cycle management of the various aircrew escape systems managed under the Joint Program Office for Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device tri-service charter. Work will be performed in Fairfield, Calif., and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2021 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $500 dollars will be obligated on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and is a sole-source award pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity (N00174-21-D-0008).



Lockheed Martin Rotary Mission Systems, Orlando, Fla., is awarded a $19,021,585 modification (P00017) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract N68335-18-C-0681. This modification exercises an option to procure six full rate production electronic Consolidated Automated Support System units and related equipment, including three self-maintenance and test/calibration operational test program sets and three shore installation kits in support of the Navy’s F-35 program and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,956,758; and FMS funds in the amount of $1,064,827 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.



General Atomics, Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., is awarded an $11,155,719 firm-fixed-price modification (P00012) to previously awarded contract N00019-18-C-1063. This modification exercises options to procure Group 5 Unmanned Air System (UAS) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance support for outside the continental U.S. (OCONUS) Task Force Southwest and Marine Corps operations using contractor-owned/contractor-operated MQ-9 Reaper UAS. Work will be performed in Yuma, Ariz., (45 percent); various locations OCONUS (40 percent); and Poway, Calif., (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,155,719 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Sterling Heights, Mich., is awarded a $9,571,279 fixed-price-incentive (firm target) modification to previously awarded contract M67854-16-0006 for amphibious combat vehicles (ACV). The total cumulative face value of the contract is $3,313,454,961. This modification provides for integration of ACV engineering change proposal for air cooling provisions in 72 full-rate production Lots 1A and 1B ACV personnel variants, ACV command and control variant engineering support in production, non-recurring engineering changes, production costs and fielding and support costs. Work will be performed in York, Penn., (60 percent); Aiken, S.C., (15 percent); San Jose, Calif., (15 percent); Sterling Heights, Mich., (5 percent); and Stafford, Va., (5 percent). Work is expected to be completed in January 2023. Fiscal 2021 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $8,834,159; fiscal 2019 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $651,756; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $85,364, will be obligated at the time of award. Total funding in the amount of $737,120 ($651,756 fiscal 2019 procurement; and $85,364 fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation) will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-16-C-0006).

*Small business









