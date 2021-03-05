NTPS aircraft crashes in High Desert

Advertisement

An aircraft flying a training mission for the National Test Pilot School crashed at approximately 10:10 a.m., PST, March 5.

The aircraft – an Impala MB326 – crashed about 10 miles northwest of Edwards Air Base, Calif., according to an NTPS statement.

The NTPS operates from the Mojave Air and Space Port in the California High Desert.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., PST, March 5, a non-military aircraft originating from the Mojave Air and Space Port crashed in an uninhabited area of Edwards Air Force Base.

The NTPS released a statement.

“At the time of the accident, the aircraft was providing flight test training. Two aircrew members were on board,” the NTPS said in a statement. “Both aircrew members ejected safely.”

At this time, the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified, and more information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.

Initially established formally in 1981, the National Test Pilot School is the only civilian test pilot school in the United States. The school offers total flight test education and training in the world.

NTPS is located in and uses the finest flight test area in the United States, the R-2508 Complex used also by Edwards Air Force Base and Naval Air Station China Lake.

NTPS has modern facilities employing the latest technologies including specialized laboratories, simulators, ranges, and telemetry systems. Many of the more than 30 aircraft operated by NTPS are instrumented for flight test training and no other school utilizes the variety of specially acquired aircraft to support flight test training.

Flight simulators are used to bridge the gap between the classroom and the cockpit to allow students to explore, practice, and ask questions about flight test techniques before flying in the aircraft. NTPS has a diverse and extremely experienced staff of instructors. NTPS faculty and students come from the top test organizations in the United States and around the world.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact