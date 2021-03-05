On This Date

Advertisement

March 6, 1965: A U.S. Navy Sikorsky SH-3A Sea King made the first nonstop transcontinental helicopter flight across the United States. The helicopter took off from the deck of the USS Hornet in San Diego, Calif., landing on the deck of the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt off Jacksonville, Fla. Cmdr. James R. Williford, Lt. David A. Beil, and Aviation Machinest Mate 1st Class Paul J. Bert were on the 2,105.64-mile flight, and made the journey in 16 hours and 52 minutes.













March 6, 1985: The Rockwell International-built Space Shuttle Atlantis (OV-104) is rolled out in Palmdale, Calif. It would later be transported, overland, to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for delivery to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. After flying 33 missions, it was decommissioned and is now on display at Kennedy.

















March 6, 1990: An SR-71 Blackbird set a transcontinental record, flying 2,404 miles in one hour, four minutes and 20 seconds. The aircraft is now on display at the Air and Space Museum.















March 6, 2011: The space shuttle and space station crews hugged goodbye after more than a week together, but saved their most heartfelt farewell for Discovery, which was on its final voyage after nearly three decades. In this photograph, the crews of STS-133 and the International Space Station eat a meal together in the Unity node. The crews eating are, from left, Steve Bowen, Nicole Stott, Steve Lindsey, Paolo Nespoli and Michael Barratt. Combined, the crews of the shuttle and station totaled 12 people.















March 7, 1942: The first Tuskegee Airmen graduated from advanced pilot training at Tuskegee Army Air Field, Ala. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African American U.S. military pilots. “No standards were lowered for the pilots or any of the others who trained in operations, meteorology, intelligence, engineering, medicine or any of the other officer fields,” The Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Museum writes. “Enlisted members were trained to be aircraft and engine mechanics, armament specialists, radio repairmen, parachute riggers, control tower operators, policemen, administrative clerks and all of the other skills necessary to fully function as an Army Air Corp flying squadron or ground support unit.”















March 7, 1961: The X-15 (s/n 56-6671) became the first aircraft in the world to reach Mach 4 when U.S. Air Force test pilot Maj. Robert M. White took the research plane to Mach 4.43 (2,905 mph) in the first flight with an XLR-99 rocket engine.















March 7, 1994: The first women to serve aboard a U.S. combatant ship received their assignments from the Navy. According to the commander of Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), the women’s arrival on the ship on and after March 10 “produced relentless media interest that continued throughout the year.” In fact, Eisenhower accommodated more than 300 media visits that year — all squeezed into the short intervals between combat missions. Eisenhower’s crew of women and men participated in the key operations of 1994: Uphold Democracy, in the Caribbean; Southern Watch, in the Arabian Gulf; and Deny Flight, Provide Promise, and Sharp Guard, in the Mediterranean.















March 8, 1965: First U.S. combat forces arrive in Vietnam, on the beaches of Da Nang. Based in Okinawa, Japan, at the time, 3,500 Marines of the 9th Marine Expeditionary Brigade were deployed to Da Nang to protect the U.S. airbase from Viet Cong attacks.















March 8, 1979: Space Shuttle Columbia arrived on a trailer after a 38-mile journey from the Rockwell International plan in Palmdale, Calif., through Lancaster then on to Edwards AFB. The first step in its travels toward space was taken at 5 to 10 mph. The orbital vehicle was delivered to NASA’s Dryden Flight Research Facility to be mated with its Boeing 747 carrier aircraft.















March 9, 1918: The first American air casualty in World War I, Capt. James E. Miller, lost his life in a French SPAD while flying a practice patrol across the German lines. Miller was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in 2017. The award was presented to his great-grandson during a twilight tattoo event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va.















March 10, 1956: The British Fairey Delta 2, piloted by Lt. Cmdr. Peter Twiss, became the first aircraft to exceed 1,000 mph. It reached a top speed of 1,132 mph. The aircraft was built in response to a specification from the Ministry of Supply for a specialized aircraft for conducting investigations into flight and control at transonic and supersonic speeds. Features included a delta wing and a drooped nose. The Delta 2 held the absolute World Air Speed Record for over a year.















March 10, 1959: The first of four captive-carry flights of the X-15 mated to its Boeing NB-52A Stratofortress “mother ship” (s/n 52-003A) took place. North American Aviation test pilot A. Scott Crossfield was in the cockpit of the X-15.















March 11, 1958: A U.S. Air Force Boeing B-47E-LM Stratojet accidently drops a nuclear bomb onto a family home in Mars Bluff, S.C. The aircraft was scheduled to fly to the United Kingdom and then to North Africa as part of Operation Snow Flurry. The aircraft was carrying nuclear weapons on board in the event of war with the Soviet Union breaking out. Air Force Capt. Bruce Kulka, who was the navigator and bombardier, was summoned to the bomb bay area after the captain of the aircraft, Capt. Earl Koehler, had encountered a fault light in the cockpit indicating that the bomb harness locking pin did not engage. As Kulka reached around the bomb to pull himself up, he mistakenly grabbed the emergency release pin. The Mark 6 nuclear bomb dropped to the bomb bay doors of the B-47 and the weight forced the doors open, sending the bomb 15,000 feet down to the ground below. Two sisters, six-year-old Helen and nine-year-old Frances Gregg, along with their nine-year-old cousin Ella Davies, were playing 200 yards from a playhouse in the woods that had been built for them by their father Walter Gregg, who had served as a paratrooper during World War II. The playhouse was struck by the bomb. Its conventional high explosives detonated, destroying the playhouse, and leaving a crater about 70 feet wide and 35 feet deep. Fortunately, the fissile nuclear core was stored elsewhere on the aircraft. All three girls were injured by the explosion, as were Walter, his wife Effie and son Walter, Jr. Seven nearby buildings were damaged. The United States Air Force was sued by the family of the victims, who received $54,000. The incident made domestic and international headlines.















March 11, 1974: Lt. Hiroo Onoda, an Imperial Japanese Army intelligence officer who fought in World War II and was a Japanese holdout surrendered. After the war ended, Onoda spent 29 years hiding out in the Philippines until his former commander travelled from Japan to formally relieve him from duty by order of Emperor Showa (Hirohito) in 1974. He held the rank of second lieutenant in the Imperial Japanese Army. In this photograph, Onoda is seen handing his military samurai sword to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos.















March 12, 1917: A German submarine sinks an unarmed U.S. merchant ship, the steamship Algonquin on the same day that President Woodrow Wilson gives executive order to arm U.S. merchant ships. Algonquin was one of the first American merchant ships to leave the U.S. after Germany had announced its submarine blockade. She left New York on Feb. 20, carrying food stuffs. She flew the U.S. flag, and had the flag painted on her side. About 65 miles off the coast of the Isle of Scilly, she encountered a German U-boat. The U-boat fired about 20 shells from a distance of 4,000 yards. These failed to sink the ship, so men from the submarine boarded the ship and detonated bombs to sink her. The crew of 26 men, put off in small boats and after 27h hours, landed on the English coast.















March 12, 1944: In order to protect airmen forced to abandon aircraft at high altitudes, a two-month study began at Muroc Army Air Field on the magnitude and duration of the forces involved in parachute openings at various altitudes and airspeeds. This was the AMC Parachute Dropping Program, directed by the chief, Aero Medical Laboratory, Lt. Col. W. Randolph Lovelace II.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact